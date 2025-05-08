BETWEEN ZULUM AND IDRIS

A governor must know when to talk, and when to act, argues TAJUDEEN KAREEM

There has been lots of furore on a brief comment made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris regarding the security situation in the North East, and precisely in Borno State after the commotion created by Governor Baba Gana Zulum.

Let us be clear from the beginning that the minister had a duty to defend the Tinubu Administration. Let us also concede that the governor knows where the shoe pinches. So, Prof Zulum was right to raise the alarm when insurgents started to regroup and started menacing his territories.

What exactly did the minister say to warrant a vitriolic response from the Zulum camp? This is the response of Mallam Idris to the alarm raised by Zulum: “Yes, security is indeed improving in many parts of the country even if acts of violence have not been completely eradicated. Security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that the situation in some parts of Borno State and other areas is brought under control.

“The synergy we have seen in the operations of security agencies especially in the last two years and the massive investment in hardware and other equipment indicates the seriousness which the federal government attaches to this issue. The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country.

“The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months is an indication that indeed Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy. Government calls on all especially the subnational governments to join hands to ensure rapid eradication of the remaining pockets of criminal elements wherever they may be.”

Nothing in the minister’s response contradicted the assertions of the governor. There was no attempt to diminish the seriousness of the situation painted by Zulum. There was even no attempt to exonerate the federal government from its responsibilities!

The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country, the minister reiterated. So, where did he go wrong?

It can be assumed that Zulum did not have sufficient time to thoroughly understand media messages before responding to the minister. More likely, some overzealous media aides, more political than the one elected by the people, must have misled Governor Zulum to criticise the minister openly and unjustly.

Commentators have criticized Zulum’s initial response without acknowledging that State Governors should have more information and better understand government operations.

Let us recall that the office of the Minister made attempts to elucidate on the issue. Mallam Rabiu Ibrahim, special assistant, issued a statement and wrote, inter alia: “A misleading caption by an online publication suggesting that the Minister, Mohammed Idris dismissed the recent concerns raised by the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, regarding the security situation in the state is categorically false and a gross distortion of the Minister’s remarks.

“At no time did the Minister say ‘Ignore Zulum, Boko Haram is not taking over Borno.’ Such a headline is not only sensational but deliberately crafted to stoke public misunderstanding and distract from the serious work the federal government is doing to address security challenges.

“In his response to media inquiries on Governor Zulum’s remarks, the Minister clearly acknowledged that while the federal government has made considerable progress in restoring peace and security across many parts of the country, some areas continue to face security challenges.

“He emphasized the ongoing efforts by the military and security forces, the sustained investments in security hardware and intelligence, and the federal government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Minister further called on all stakeholders, including state governments, to continue partnering with the federal government to bring lasting peace to affected communities.

“His comments were intended to provide context on the progress made, not to dismiss or downplay legitimate concerns.”

The minister himself, a public relations expert, has urged public officers to equip themselves with media and information literacy to avoid being vulnerable to misleading content or easily swayed by falsehoods and biased narratives.

At the second spokespersons Summit organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in Abuja, Idris emphasized that in today’s media-saturated world – where everyone, from PR professionals to CEOs, functions as a spokesperson, the ability to decipher, analyse, and evaluate information is no longer optional but essential.

“Today, in a world where everyone is a spokesperson, it becomes ever more paramount, to equip individuals with the tools to decipher, analyse and evaluate messages conveyed through various media channels, enabling the latitude to make informed decisions and engage with media content responsibly.

“Lately, due in effect to the lack of media literacy – the inability to analyse and contextualize media content in order to verify authenticity – public officers, and indeed the general public, have become prone to the cankerworm of fake news, misinformation and disinformation,” he said.

As often said by President Bola Tinubu, state governors must learn to provide good governance to their people rather than run to Abuja looking for solution to all ailments.

“Let the people be at the heart of your programmes. Your hard work and concrete achievements will answer any criticism. Ignore distractions — your results will speak for you,” Tinubu stated during the commissioning of major infrastructure projects during his recent visit to Katsina State.

Recall also that Tinubu while receiving Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, who paid him a New Year homage at his Ikoyi residence in early January, described the governors as “the most important link to Nigeria’s development and prosperity.”

In July 2024, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment affirming the fiscal autonomy of local governments nationwide. The apex court ruled that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold funds allocated for local government administrations.

Nigerians expect local governments to receive direct allocations from the Federation Account, without interference by state governments.

President Tinubu stated that a fundamental challenge to the nation’s advancement over the years had been ineffective local government administration, as governance at the critical cellular level of socio-political configuration is absent.

He also emphasised the critical role of state governors in driving Nigeria’s development and prosperity, saying their leadership at the subnational level is central to achieving food security, economic prosperity, and rapid national growth.

“You are the most important link to Nigeria’s prosperity and development. The federal government accounts for about 30 to 35 per cent of the allocated revenue; the rest comes to you. The agricultural value chain depends on you. You own the land, and the job is in your hands,” he said.

President Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to address pressing challenges, including local government autonomy, agricultural productivity, and currency stability.

He urged governors to prioritise agricultural growth as a pathway to economic stability.

“We must work harder, grow more, and ensure the situation of our currency improves. Nigeria will see prosperity, but it requires consistent effort from all of us,” he said.

The President also urged the governors to take pride in their efforts and acknowledged their progress across the states.

“There is no state we cannot visit and be proud of its development. We have better allocations now. Let me take the abuse; you take the privileges. Together, we will build a nation we are all proud of,” he said.

With huge allocations from the Federal Account, state governors should no longer give excuses on their primary mandates: to make life better for the people!

Kareem is a public relations practitioner in Abuja.