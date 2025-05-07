Sanlam Celebrates Sales Champions at Annual Awards

Life insurer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, celebrated her outstanding field force at a colourful gala held recently at the ancient city of Benin. The event, christened The Retail Awards Competition (TRAC) and MD/CEO Ember Awards, has held annually for 12 unbroken years, a firm demonstration of the company’s unstinting commitment to rewarding excellence amongst the sales champions.

At the event, the Benin Area was named the overall best Financial Advisor for the second year in a row while Benin/Edo Area also won the Best Area for the second time, back-to-back. Temitope Ajiboye was named the overall best Annuity Manager.

Speaking on the Awards, MD/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Tunde Mimiko commended the outstanding work of the retail force. He charged them to do more while promising that the company would do much more to aid their sales drive at every point in time.

“Many are called, few are chosen; you, the few, have been outstanding and your efforts are being rewarded today. Thank you for all you do, not just for our dear company, but also for driving financial inclusion and deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria,” he stated.