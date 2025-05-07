Ojei’s Resignation Has Ethnic Colouration, Political Undertone, Says Delta Activist

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The National Coordinator, Foundation For Right Advocate in Delta State, Ms Tega Shalokpe, has said that the recent resignation of a human rights activist, Mr. Victor Ojei, also known as WongBox, has ethnic colouration as well as political undertone.

She made the assertion Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Warri.

Ojei, the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Human Rights, recently resigned his appointment from the Delta State due to insecurity.

He added that another reason for his resignation is that of the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Shalokpe said Ojei failed to show compassion to victims of herdsmen attacks on some communities in the state but now claimed his resignation was hinged on insecurity because it affected the people of his area.

She said: “Mr. WongBox, you have been a human rights activist in this state when herdsmen almost wiped out some certain places in this state and you did not resign for them. You did not speak up for them. You did not go there to visit these places or sympathize with them like Kelly Efemena Umukoro did.

“WongBox, you have been in Delta State when herdsmen almost wiped out Uwheru community, Agadama, Evwreni and Ughelli/Patani road. You have not gone there to visit them any day. Neither have you sympathised with them.

“You were in this state when herdsmen almost wiped out Egbo community, Otokutu, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho and environs. You did not speak for them. You have been there when herdsmen was disturbing even commercial vehicles in Sapele road, Oghara axis. You did not speak up for them.

“You have been a human rights activist in Delta State when herdsmen almost wiped out some places in Abraka. You did not speak up for them.

“All of a sudden, you said you’re resigning because of insecurity that herdsmen are attacking your people. I ask, are you a human rights activist for just your community and environ or you are human right activist for all?

She reminded Ojei that his principal defected from the PDP to the APC before Governor Oborevwori defected but he did not come out to make any statement about it.

Shalokpe advised him to stop misleading the public, stressing that: “What you’re telling the public is not what you’re doing.”

She also said those who have been promised positions of commissioners will never see it or smell that office.

Shalokpe pledged her group’s unalloyed support for the Governor Oborevwori-led APC Delta State Government.

“I am fully out for Sheriff and I stand with Sheriff. On his mandate, I will stand. If you’re not an hypocrite, come out publicly to stand for your principal and let’s see how it goes. Stop disgracing human rights activists. You’re a ‘cashtivist’. Stop deceiving yourself. For you to have put on this act, you’re a ‘cashtivist’,” she stated.

She urged all human rights activists across the state to open their eyes and be very watchful and not allow anyone to deceive and mislead them.

Shalokpe noted that there are some persons who are into activism for selfish aggrandizement.