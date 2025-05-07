MTN CHAMPS Grand Final Kicks off in Style in Uyo

Day 1 of the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Uyo took off in spectacular fashion at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, featuring a range of events across different categories, including the Senior and Junior 400m races, and the Youth 100m, among others.

Reigning NDDC Sports Festival Champion, Victor Sampson, was the fastest overall qualifier in the men’s 400m, racing to a time 46.55s, followed by Johnson Nnamani (47.00s) and Michael Ighogboja (47.54s).

In the women’s 400m, Odot Udo clocked the only sub-54 performance to dominate the category, returning a Personal Best (PB) time of 53.85s ahead of Rhoda Adisa who also clocked a lifetime best of 54.01s, and Rita Munachiso third overall in 54.69s.

Fresh from his gold-medal winning feat at MTN CHAMPS, Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo breezed through his race, posting a time of 48.00s to win his heat in the fastest time overall in the Junior men’s 400m over Chidiebere Obed (49.33s) and Stephen Adejumo (49.57s).

In the women’s race, Miracle Sonny ran a time of 54.75s in Heat 1 to become the quickest across all heats. Elizabeth Olumide (54.85s) and Team MTN’s Toheebat Jimoh (55.83s) were the next top finishers overall.

Onyemechi Peter Onoriode narrowly missed the Youth Boys’ 100m Championships Record (CR) of 11.09 set by Team MTN’s Alvin Onyeama in Season 1 of the competition, crossing the line in 11.10s to boast of the fastest time amongst other qualifiers.

Team MVP’s duo of Tunmise Ebimetan (11.34s) and Akolo Emmanuel (11.36s) followed closely.

For the Youths Girls’ 100m, Team MVP led the way with the three overall fastest times: Enilolobo Rebecca (12.64s), Bernice Onoriode (12.69s), and Promise Egbebe (12.71s).

The standings at the end of Day 1 saw Delta Secondary School lead with 10 points in the Youth women’s category, with Charity School (8 points), Ikot Ibiok Girls (6 points) and West Itam (5 points) following.

In the Junior Mixed category, Akwa Ibom topped the standings with 20 points, ahead of Ikot Ibiok Girls (8 points), St Brains Model College (8 points), and Ikot Okubo Community (6 points).

Cross River is currently in pole position in the Senior Mixed category with 21 points at the end of Day 1, 11 points ahead of Chosen International, with Charity of The Most Precious Blood in 3rd with 6 points, and Nnamdi Azikiwe Secondary School 4th with 4 points.

2,187 athletes representing 136 secondary schools and 93 junior and senior teams are competing for honours at the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final, holding from May 6 to 9.