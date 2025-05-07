House Unveils Steps to Quell Rivers Crisis, Moves to Restore Democratic Order

. Eradiri begs Fubara to sustain reconciliation

The House of Representatives, yesterday, unveiled steps aimed at addressing the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who disclosed this when lawmakers reconvened from the Easter and Sallah break, emphasised the importance of restoring democratic stability in the state.

However, Abbas noted that the House’s endorsement of the emergency rule declaration reflected its firm commitment to constitutional principles and its prompt reaction to the crisis unfolding in the oil-rich region.

“Following the president’s transmission of a Proclamation of a State of Emergency, the House acted in accordance with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to endorse the measure.

“Subsequently, we inaugurated a 21-member Ad-hoc Committee, led by the Leader of the House, to exercise oversight of the caretaker administration and safeguard democratic accountability in the state.

“That committee has since commenced its engagement with stakeholders on the ground. In the coming weeks, we shall work with the Senate to constitute a high-level Committee on Reconciliation, comprising respected national figures, to facilitate dialogue, promote peace, and support the restoration of democratic order in Rivers State and other conflict-affected regions”

The Speaker while expressing concern over the recurring cases of insecurity ravaging the country during the recess said, “Honourable colleagues, as we engage in vital initiatives, it’s important to acknowledge the challenges facing our nation. Sadly, our recess was marked by distressing events, including unjustified killings in Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Kwara States.

“The resurgence of terrorist attacks in the North-East, particularly a deadly bombing near Gamboru, has claimed many civilian lives. At the same time, communal clashes in Plateau State have also resulted in fatalities.

“The House unequivocally condemns these attacks on innocent citizens. We acknowledge the need for renewed investment in security intelligence, surveillance technology, and inter-agency coordination

“On behalf of the House, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge our security agencies to not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also to redouble efforts to prevent further violence”

“On the economic front, the International Monetary Fund concluded its 2025 Article IV consultation in Abuja. The Fund acknowledged Nigeria’s progress in discontinuing Central Bank deficit financing and ending fuel subsidies, measures that reflect growing fiscal discipline.

“However, it also called for sustained efforts to curb inflation and bolster external reserves. As a legislative body, we shall ensure our appropriation and oversight processes reinforce these macroeconomic objectives.

Meanwhile, former President, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide,Udengs Eradiri, has urged the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara to sustain the ongoing reconciliation process in the state.

Eradiri, who was the Bayelsa State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in 2023 general election, claimed that Fubara heeded his earlier advice to beg his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike, for forgiveness.

He recalled that when he advised Fubara to beg Wike for forgiveness, some Ijaw leaders opposed his position, but said he was glad the suspended governor saw the wisdom in it.

Eradiri, also a former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa, said amid the ongoing reconciliation Fubara should learn to keep enemies of Rivers that once surrounded him in abeyance.

He, however, appealed to Wike, suspended members of the House of Assembly and other stakeholders in the minister’s camp to help Fubara facilitate the process of reconciliation in the state.

Also, President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof Benjamin Okaba, has encouraged the acting Chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa State, George Turnah, to forge ahead and collaborate with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Special Assistant to Turnah on media, Mr Kevin Loveday Egbo, in a statement, said Okaba also called for diverse political collaboration to ensure the Ijaw nation did not put its eggs in one basket.

Okaba was quoted to have stated this when Turnah paid him a courtesy call to keep him abreast of recent political happenings in the state.

Okaba, who commended Turnah for his visit and apology, describing it as hallmarks of strong leadership, also urged him to make a similar visit to Bayelsa State Governor and Governor-General of the Ijaw nation, Senator Douye Diri, for reconciliation and the greater good and unity of the Ijaw nation.

Turnah, while speaking, expressed regrets over some recent public comments regarding the office of the INC, which were misconstrued in some quarters.

The PDP caretaker committee chairman commended Okaba for his dedicated leadership of the INC and urged for greater support.