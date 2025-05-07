Fulbright Empower 100 Teachers in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Alumni Association of Nigeria (FTEAAAN) has trained 100 teachers in Rivers State on innovative teachings and learning strategies.

The teachers selected from the public and private schools in the 23 local government areas were empowered by the current teaching trend so their students could benefit and become globally competitive.

Speaking during the training held in Port Harcourt, President of FTEAAAN, Awolanye Banigo, explained that the programme “is for secondary school teachers who have an opportunity to go abroad, trained in professional development in a couple of weeks, attached to United States classroom and they get to see how education is done oversea”.

She said the programme is more than a professional exchange but also a life-changing experience that connects passionate educators across the globe.

Banigo, in an interview with THISDAY, said the programme aimed to replicate in Nigeria some developments observed in the US.

“We were taught a lot of innovative teachings and learning strategies. Teachers in Nigeria are abreast with current teaching trends so that our students can benefit and become globally competitive,” stated Banigo. “Our system here is a teacher-led system. A system where the teacher is the oracle, they all know, and the students are just vessels.”

He added, “The aim is to get students to participate in their own learning; they are co-creators of knowledge, not just the teachers. The role of the teacher is to guide and facilitate the student learning.”

Expressing the expectation that the trained teachers would replicate knowledge to their colleagues in their various schools, Banigo said that about 20,000 teachers have been trained across Africa by the group.

“Before now, we always had virtual programmes and in our virtual programmes, we have trained at least 20,000 teachers across Africa. But this is our first in-person, and in this particular one, we are training 100 people,” Banigo explained.

In her address, Mrs. Mercy Iboroma, Director of Teacher Training and State Development Culture, Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board (RSSSSB), appreciated the organisers for their commitment to advancing quality education through meaningful professional development.

Mrs Iboroma, who stated that the programme was timely and reflected vision and dedication, noted that it would strengthen teachers’ existing skills and introduce new approaches to enhance their effectiveness in the classroom.

“In the course of the program, you will engage with a range of important themes, including English Language, Science, Education for Sustainable Development, Artificial Intelligence for Educators, and broader opportunities for professional growth.

“This initiative is a meaningful investment in your personal development, in the strength of your schools, and most importantly, in the success of the students you serve,” She told the beneficiaries.

On his part, Kingsley Azuene, Assistant Director of Basic Education Rivers State Ministry of Education, expressed the belief that the government should support the body in enhancing its actions.

Azuene said, “The programme indeed has created an impact on the teachers. We are beneficiaries of this training and it is our wish that such a programme should be continuous so that it will change the narrative in the society.

“The teachers’ lackadaisical activities and un-researched methods will be improved and it is also our wish that this programme should be done annually and be taken from community to the other in order to fasten the process.”

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9feXR4ZGM0eDJ6amU1ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1746491246363

Displaying