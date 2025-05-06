  • Tuesday, 6th May, 2025

Tinubu Meets Delta Gov Oborevwori at State House

Nigeria | 24 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State at the State House in Abuja.
Oborevwori who arrived the presidential villa at about 3.50pm was led by presidential aides to the office of the President.
The visit of the Governor, who recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, may not be unconnected with recent development in the oil-rich state, especially his movement to the APC.

Details later…

