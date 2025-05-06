Edo State Govt Commends NNL Board, Ready to Partner for Growth

The board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) continues to receive accolades from different quarters with the latest one coming from the Edo State Government which has commended the board for it’s transformation of the country’s second tier league just as it pledged it’s readiness to partner with it to move the country’s football forward.

The commendation was made through the Chairman of the state’s Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele when the Chairman of NNL, Mr. George Aluo paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Benin City on Monday.

According to the Sports Commission boss, since the present board of the NNL took over the mantle of leadership, it has succeeded in not only changing the narratives about the most important league in the country but has also ensured fair play which has led to many fans developing interest in the league.

“We as a government are happy that the NNL under your leadership has achieved a lot just under two years of coming on board. It’s on record that an NNL side won the prestigious President Federation Cup last year and even this year, one of the NNL side, Abakaliki FC has turned to giant killers in the Federation Cup.

“They sent two time CAF champions, Enyimba FC of Aba packing in the Round of 16 and right here at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium last Saturday, they defeated another NPFL side, Nasarawa United to qualify for the semi- finals of the championship which shows the quality of the league.

“I’m also happy to say that the NNL is no longer a cash and carry league as teams now win on the road and erring teams heavily sanctioned for hooliganism and act of lawlessness while referees are paid on time which has helped in solidifying the league. I urge you to keep it up.”

Enabulele also assured Aluo that his state government being a sports friendly one will be happy to partner the NNL to move the league to a higher pedestal.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of NNL, Mr. George Aluo commended the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo for appointing the right people to manage the state sports sector; saying that with the calibre of people in charge, Edo State will continue to retain it’s position as one of the leading states in sports in the country.

“I know where Insurance was on league log before you and your team took over. You are doing a good job,” Aluo stated.

Continuing the NNL boss said: “My visit is to congratulate you on your appointment as the Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission and to also intimate you with some of the activities of the NNL as well as discuss areas we can partner to make the league more successful.

“I must have to commend the Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo for appointing technocrats to manage the state’s sport sector. His appointment is a clear indication that he wants Edo State sports to move forward and I believe he made the right choices,” Aluo said.