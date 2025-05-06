Dangote Visits Tinubu, Hails President’s Key Changes in Oil Sector

•Says new NNPC leadership formidable

•Clarifies statement on ‘cabal’ in oil industry

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, at the weekend visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, lauding him for what he described as his recent ‘revolutionary changes’ in the oil and gas sector, geared towards saving the country.

Africa’s richest man also praised Tinubu for assembling a ‘capable’ leadership team at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), highlighting the fitting appointments of Mr Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman of the national oil company.

Dangote, whom THISDAY learnt visited the Nigerian leader on Sunday, said he went to see the president to commend him for putting together a formidable and professionally competent team, that is eminently qualified to take NNPC to a greater heights.

A statement from the company quoted the billionaire businessman as saying that the new management team brings a wealth of technical expertise, noting that all of them have managerial experiences that are essential for revitalising Nigeria’s most strategic public enterprise.

The new team, according to Dangote, under the leadership of Ojulari and Kida, reflects the president’s strategic intent to drive reform and innovation across the energy sector.

“We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the president’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability,” the president of the Dangote group stated.

Reacting to questions from select media over the weekend on his statement that he is still fighting for the survival of his $20 billion refinery, and that he is determined to fight the cabals in the oil sector to a standstill, Dangote said his statement was not in any way connected to the new leadership of the NNPC.

He noted that the new leadership at the NNPC, has been so far supportive in terms of meeting the company’s needs.

He revealed that the cabals he was referring to are some major oil marketers and traders who were bent on frustrating the efforts of the president in revamping the nation’s economy.

The businessman noted that the recent activities and structural reforms introduced by the NNPC serve as strong indicators of the organisation’s renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

“The calibre of individuals at the helm, and their deliberate, reform-driven agenda, demonstrate a commitment to fostering a culture of performance and professionalism,” he added.

While expressing optimism, Dangote pointed out that he was confident that the new leadership of NNPC will propel the country’s energy industry to new heights and reaffirmed his group’s commitment to supporting the collective vision of a prosperous, energy-secure Nigeria.