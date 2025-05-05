Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art Partners Toledo Museum of Art to Boost Museum Expertise  

Yinka Olatunbosun

In a landmark move that sets a new precedence for international cultural collaboration, the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) in Nigeria and the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) in the United States are proud to announce a transformative partnership aimed at promoting modern and contemporary African art and enhancing institutional capacity through knowledge exchange.

Formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2024, the partnership will see both museums – nonprofit, educational institutions with a shared mission of service and impact through art – collaborate on a range of programmes including a training and professional development exchange, joint curatorial initiatives, and travelling exhibitions from YSMA’s collection to the U.S.

This collaboration marks YSMA’s first major international partnership and is a bold step in amplifying its reach and influence on the global stage, particularly in deepening U.S.–Nigeria cultural relations through the lens of art and heritage.

Recently named the 2025 Best Art Museum in the USA TODAY Best Readers’ Choice Awards, TMA is an institution renowned for its history and reputation in museum management, curatorial excellence and public engagement.

Reflecting on the value of the joint initiative, Jess Castellote, Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, said: “This partnership is a major milestone in our journey to bring Nigerian art to a broader audience. At the YSMA, we believe in the transformative power of cultural exchange. By working with an esteemed institution like the TMA, we are not only building professional capacity but also affirming the place of African art in the global narrative of creativity, innovation and heritage.”

The collaboration will also offer American audiences the opportunity to experience YSMA’s great collection, which spans centuries of African creativity and expression, ranging from ancient cultural artifacts to modern and contemporary works through travelling exhibitions.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Adam Levine, Director and CEO of TMA, said: “At the Toledo Museum of Art, we are proud to engage in a partnership that fosters mutual learning, inclusivity and global dialogue. This collaboration with YSMA not only enriches our understanding of African art traditions but also deepens our ability to integrate art into the lives of people — both locally and globally. By working together, we strengthen the institutional ties and cultural connections that inspire, educate and promote access to the transformative power of art.”

Both museums see this collaboration as a model for future cultural diplomacy efforts – one that uses art to bridge continents, enrich communities, and celebrate shared humanity.

At a time when global understanding and cross-cultural dialogue are more important than ever, this partnership demonstrates how institutions with shared values can come together to advance mutual learning, preserve cultural heritage and inspire new generations.

By creating platforms for exchange – of ideas, art, and expertise – YSMA and TMA are laying the foundation for deeper, more sustained connections between Nigeria and the United States through the transformative power of art.

The Toledo Museum of Art is a beloved cultural institution in Toledo, Ohio, and a global leader in the museum field. Established in 1901, its renowned collection features over 25,000 works, ranging from antiquity to contemporary art, and includes one of the finest collections of glass in the world.