Traditional Rulers Play Key Role in Stabilising Kaduna, Says Gov Sani

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said that without the support of traditional rulers, his administration would not have achieved security and stability in the state.

Sani spoke yesterday at the distribution of 23 vehicles to traditional rulers in the state by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

He noted that traditional leaders played a key role in the success of the non-kinetic approach in tackling insecurity in the state.

The governor said Kaduna is now one of the most peaceful sub-nationals in the country, “because there has not been any record of ethno-religious or communal clash in the last two years.”

He added that: ‘’Without the support of our traditional leaders, we would not have achieved security stability in Kaduna State.b“That is why today, we are not only supporting but encouraging you. The vehicles are to motivate you because we cannot achieve much without synergy between the traditional institution, religious leaders, community leaders and the relevant security agencies in Kaduna State and the key to success is intelligence gathering and sharing.’’

Sani commended the Speaker for facilitating the distribution of the vehicles, emphasising the need for synergy and collaboration among political office holders.

‘’I am happy that today, every local government is benefiting from the benevolence and support of the Right Honourable Speaker. That is governance. We have relegated politics,’’ he said.

He added that the Speaker has been intervening in many areas on behalf of Kaduna State, especially in infrastructural development, health care, education, and social development.

Speaking earlier, Abbas explained that the distribution of the vehicles was part of a broader collaboration with the governor, which aims to strengthen the role of traditional rulers in peace building and governance.

“This event is a fulfilment of one of those discussions and shared commitments between myself and the governor to interact with, and provide tangible support to our traditional leaders.”

Sani added that the vehicles were procured through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), adding that the latest tranche marks the fourth phase of a wider distribution plan.

He said a total of 23 vehicles have now been allocated, following an initial phase which was done during Ramadan, when vehicles were distributed to emirs, district heads, and senior traditional figures in Zaria.

“These vehicles are not just for ceremonial purposes. They are meant to serve as essential working tools vehicles to aid our traditional rulers in reaching every part of their chiefdoms and emirates.

“This is critical in helping them maintain peace and ensure security throughout Kaduna state.”.

The Speaker announced that the initiative had been captured in the 2025 federal budget, with plans to extend vehicle support and renovation of palaces across all three senatorial districts in the state.

“Starting with the emirates covering 11 out of the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State, such renovation projects have already been initiated.

Not less than 10 district heads and emirates have benefitted within the past year,” he said.

The Speaker said the ongoing Constitution Amendment will include provisions to grant traditional rulers a formal role in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly will do everything humanly possible to carve out a prominent role for our traditional rulers beginning from 2026,” he said.