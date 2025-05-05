Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting 

* Swears in 2 Perm Secs, N’ Assembly commissioners

* Council observes minute silence in honour of ex-foreign affairs state minister, Dubem Onyia

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers was preceded by the swearing-in of two Permanent Secretaries and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission by the President.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Dr Saviour Enyiekere, and 12 other members took their oath of office in a single batch before President Tinubu.

Twelve other commission members drawn from each of the six geo-political zones include Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka (North-west); Aminu Ibrahim Malle, Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud (North-east); Mark Hanmation Tersoo, Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun(North-central).

Others are Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun (South-west); Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Festus Ifesinachi Odii (South-east) and Patrick A. Giwa, Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong (South-south).

Members of the commission are to hold office for a renewable term of five years.

President Tinubu also swore in two permanent secretaries in a brief ceremony, which was conducted in one batch and anchored by the Director of Press at the State House, Mr Biodun Oladunjoye.

The two newly sworn in Permanent Secretaries are Mr Rafiu Olarinre Adeladan (Oyo State) and Dr. Muktar Mohammed (Jigawa State).

FEC also observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia, who died on March 10th, 2025.

In attendance at the brief swearing-in ceremony were Vice-President Kashim Shettima; President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Others include Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Atiku Bagudu and Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, among other cabinet members.