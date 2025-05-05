  • Monday, 5th May, 2025

Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Swears in 2 Perm Secs, N’ Assembly commissioners

* Council observes minute silence in honour of ex-foreign affairs state minister, Dubem Onyia 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers was preceded by the swearing-in of two Permanent Secretaries and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission by the President.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Dr Saviour Enyiekere, and 12 other members took their oath of office in a single batch before President Tinubu.

Twelve other commission members drawn from each of the six geo-political zones include Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka (North-west); Aminu Ibrahim Malle, Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud (North-east); Mark Hanmation Tersoo, Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun(North-central).

Others are Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun (South-west); Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Festus Ifesinachi Odii (South-east) and Patrick A. Giwa, Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong (South-south).

Members of the commission are to hold office for a renewable term of five years.

President Tinubu also swore in two permanent secretaries in a brief ceremony, which was conducted in one batch and anchored by the Director of Press at the State House, Mr Biodun Oladunjoye.

The two newly sworn in Permanent Secretaries are Mr Rafiu Olarinre Adeladan (Oyo State) and Dr. Muktar Mohammed (Jigawa State).

FEC also observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia, who died on March 10th, 2025.

In attendance at the brief swearing-in ceremony were Vice-President Kashim Shettima; President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Others include Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Atiku Bagudu and Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, among other cabinet members.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.