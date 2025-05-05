Team Nigeria Dominates African Senior Wrestling Championship as Curtain Falls

Team Nigeria’s contingent to the 2025 African Senior Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, Morocco, maintained its status as one of the leading wrestling nations in the continent with a total 10 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze to wrap up the tournament in a dominant and fashionable style

According to the Media Officer of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Precious Okotoko, multiple African Champion, Mercy Genesis, started from where her teammates left off on day 1 with a superiority display of 11-0 over Algerian Cheima Chebila to secure gold in the 50kg category for Nigeria

The day got better for team Nigeria when Adijat IDRIS in the 55kg outsmarted another Algerian Achouak TEKOUK to add to the gold sweep in women’s freestyle

In the same vein, Jumoke ADEKOYE defeated her north African counterpart Rahma Hosafy BEDIWY of Egypt to lift yet another gold for Nigeria in the 59kg

A rapturous atmosphere dominated by Team Nigeria witnessed another gold when Ebipatei MUGHENBOFA in the 65kg got the better of South African Cara PLESSIS 8-2

In the 72kg Ebi Biogos seasoned the gold sweep with salt when she outperformed Rosie K. TABORA of Congo Dr 12-5 to make it 9 gold out of 10 events Nigeria competed for in women’s freestyle after Mercy Adekuoroye was ruled out of the championship due to illness.

Meanwhile, in the 65kg men’s freestyle Stephen Izolo defied all odds to beat Farouk Jelassi of Tunisia 5-1 to win Nigeria’s first gold in the men’s event and also become first Nigerian male in four years to win the African championship.

Ebikeme Newlife (92kg) was beaten by Cedric Abossolo of Cameroon in the final to settle for silver

Tope ADEBAYO (70kg) defeated Otmane BAHJA of Morocco 6-1 to clinch bronze while Ebierelayefa ANDREW (74kg) outclassed Jesse Burger Christiaan of South Africa 11-0 superiority to secure another bronze for Team Nigeria.