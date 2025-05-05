  • Monday, 5th May, 2025

Rotary Appoints Ehi Braimah Regional Officer in Africa

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Rotary International has named  the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post, Mr. Ehi Braimah,  among five new Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinators (ARPIC) for the 2025-2026 Rotary year in Africa’s Region 27.

This region comprises nine Rotary districts across Anglophone West Africa and Egypt.

The announcement came via an official communication by Rotary Public Image Coordinator (2023-2026), Tamunoibim Semenitari,  congratulating the incoming ARPICs and urging them to attend the upcoming Regional Team Learning Seminar (RTLS) scheduled for May 7–11, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

Africa Zone 22, where Region 27 is situated, is one of Rotary International’s 34 global zones, and it is divided into three regions: 26, 27, and 28.

Other appointees joining Braimah include: Bassey Ekpenyong Bassey from Rotary Club of Uyo Urban;  Olubisi Abosede Yomi-Layinka from Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro; Kwesi Nyan Kittoe from Rotary Club of Winneba, Ghana and  Marwan Montasser from Rotary Club of Alexandria New Era, Egypt.

Braimah brings decades of strategic communications experience to the role. 

A former President of Rotary Club of Lagos (2018–2019) and current Assistant Governor in District 9112, he has held several public image-related roles, including Chair of the District Public Image Committee (2024–2025). 

He also served as District Secretary in 2021–2022 and has chaired numerous district-level committees.

He is the Managing Director/CEO of Neo Media & Marketing, a public relations and marketing management company; Deputy National President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, and a respected public affairs commentator. Braimah was honoured with the distinguished Chancellor’s Alumni Award by the University of Roehampton, London, in 2024.

Public Image Coordinators play a vital role in Rotary by shaping how the organisation is perceived. They manage branding, create content, handle media relations, and ensure consistency across Rotary’s digital and offline platforms. 

They also educate members on Rotary branding, manage crisis communication, and promote community engagement.

