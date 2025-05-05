  • Monday, 5th May, 2025

Osimhen: Sorry to Disappoint Those Waiting for Me to Fail

Sport | 49 minutes ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In apparent dig at those who frustrated his move away from Napoli last summer transfer window, Victor Osimhen, has said that he has disappointed them with his superlative season with Turkish giant Galatasaray.

Osimhen last Saturday set a new personal goals resort in a season, netting 32 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray. 

He was on the scorer’s sheet as Gala hammered Sivasspor 4-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

But yesterday, Osimhen took to the Social Media to throw shade at those who worked to frustrate his leaving Napoli.

“To those who sat back hoping I’d fail…sorry to disappoint you,” the Super Eagles striker posted on his official handle on X Sunday evening.

Osimhen described his new goals record growth as the result of silent and relentless hard work by him.

 “This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about God, the growth and the silent, relentless work that speaks louder than any noise from the critics,” he further said.

He attributed the success he has chalked up in this his season-long loan spell in Turkey to divine intervention.

“God is the greatest, and He remains in control. We’re not done yet, God is just getting started,” declared the striker who is on the wanted list of some of the biggest teams in European leagues.

Chelsea, Juventus, PSG, Arsenal and Manchester United are amongst some of the teams seeking to win the signature of the Nigerian international.

He was largely responsible for Napoli winning their first Italian Scudetto since after late Argentina legend, Diego Armando Maradona won it for the Naples based team over three decades ago.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.