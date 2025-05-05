Osimhen: Sorry to Disappoint Those Waiting for Me to Fail

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In apparent dig at those who frustrated his move away from Napoli last summer transfer window, Victor Osimhen, has said that he has disappointed them with his superlative season with Turkish giant Galatasaray.

Osimhen last Saturday set a new personal goals resort in a season, netting 32 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray.

He was on the scorer’s sheet as Gala hammered Sivasspor 4-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

But yesterday, Osimhen took to the Social Media to throw shade at those who worked to frustrate his leaving Napoli.

“To those who sat back hoping I’d fail…sorry to disappoint you,” the Super Eagles striker posted on his official handle on X Sunday evening.

Osimhen described his new goals record growth as the result of silent and relentless hard work by him.

“This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about God, the growth and the silent, relentless work that speaks louder than any noise from the critics,” he further said.

He attributed the success he has chalked up in this his season-long loan spell in Turkey to divine intervention.

“God is the greatest, and He remains in control. We’re not done yet, God is just getting started,” declared the striker who is on the wanted list of some of the biggest teams in European leagues.

Chelsea, Juventus, PSG, Arsenal and Manchester United are amongst some of the teams seeking to win the signature of the Nigerian international.

He was largely responsible for Napoli winning their first Italian Scudetto since after late Argentina legend, Diego Armando Maradona won it for the Naples based team over three decades ago.