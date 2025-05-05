Nigerdock Acknowledges Employees’ Commitment to Safety Culture

Nigerdock commemorated ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work’ with a town hall event in recognition of its employees’ unwavering dedication to promote and embody the company’s

safety culture.

The event was significant as it coincided with Nigerdock’s recent landmark milestone – the achievement of 17 million man-hours without any Lost Time Injuries (LTI), a testament to the company’s prioritisation of safety and well-being in the workplace.

Nigerdock’s General Manager, Operations, Simon Husband, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are immensely proud of our team for their diligence, operational excellence, and adherence to safety protocols. This is a remarkable accomplishment and a reflection of our collective efforts to ensure no one gets hurt at work.”

Health Safety & Environment (HSE) Manager, Joseph Adejo added, “Safety is not just a priority, but a core facet embedded across our operations and offices. As a global-facing organisation, we have consistently marked World Day for Safety and Health at Work as part of our alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Goals and the International Labour Organisation’s standards.”

Nigerdock has a legacy of implementing robust safety compliance measures and has been recognised with numerous industry accolades for its outstanding commitment to safety. World Day for Safety and Health at Work is annually observed around the globe, emphasising the importance of preventing workplace accidents and promoting a safe and healthy work environment.