Lookman on Target as Atalanta Send Monza Back to Serie B

African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, was on target on Sunday evening as Atalanta claimed a big 4-0 win over Monza at the Brianteo Stadium,

The win for Atalanta was heartbreak for Monza as they dropped out of the Italian topflight for Serie B.

Lookman has been a reliable attacker for them this season, and coach Gian Pero Gasperini gave him the nod to start up front, alongside Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui.

According to Soccernet.ng, Atalanta were massive favourites to nick the win, and they took charge early on, with a big chance falling to Retegui early on. But he failed to convert.

However, De Ketelare rose to the occasion and scored twice in the 12th and 23rd minute to put La Dea comfortably in the driver’s seat.

Lookman was slightly involved in the second goal, as he was trying to combine with De Ketelaere for a quick give-and-go, but a Monza defender obstructed the pass, which gave the Belgian the opportunity to just poke the ball into the net.

Lookman had a pretty silent first half, as he managed one shot, which was wide off the mark.

However, he made his mark two minutes into the second half when he outpaced a Monza defender after Retegui headed a ball for him to chase. Lookman got to the ball, ran into the box, and sent a calm finish into the net from a tight angle to make it 3-0.

The Super Eagles star only managed two goal attempts before he was taken off for Marco Brescianini in the 80th minute. 

Brescianini later went on to score the fourth for Atalanta eight minutes later.

Lookman now has 19 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season for Atalanta.

