Govt Mourns as Former Plateau Deputy Gov, Prof. Tyoden, Dies at 74

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonnie Gwanle Tyoden is dead. He served as the state number two citizen during the eight-year administration of the immediate past Governor, Senator Simon Lalong between 2015 and 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Born on September 22, 1950, the professor of political science was also one-time Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos from June 12, 2006 to June 11, 2011.

Senator Lalong confirmed his death in statement made available to newsmen.

“Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong is devastated by the death of his former Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, who passed on to glory in Jos on Sunday 4th May, 2025”, the statement said.

He added that Lalong has led some former members of his cabinet on a condolence visit to the residence of the deceased in Rayfield, Jos to commiserate with his family over the loss.

Lalong described the late Tyoden as a trusted political ally, confidant, teacher and mentor who served with him diligently as Deputy Governor of Plateau State during the tenure of the APC Rescue Administration.

He recalled that the deceased brought significant stability, wisdom, and experience to the government and worked tirelessly to ensure its success during the eight years tenure, adding that he left indelible footprints in the sands of time having served the nation in various positions including as Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos where he turned around the fortunes of the institution.

He said as an academic, Prof. Tyoden did not only distinguish himself in teaching and research, but also mentored many students who have risen to the height of their careers in various fields. He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family, particularly his wife Mrs. Abigail Tyoden and children.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Government has mourned the death of Tyoden.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Samuel Jatau, Tyoden’s death is as a monumental loss to his family, the state and the nation.

Jatau said. “It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that the government and people of Plateau State announce the passing of His Excellency, Professor Soni Gwanle Tyoden, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Plateau State.”

“Professor Soni Tyoden, a distinguished academic, administrator, and statesman, served the state with uncommon dedication and integrity. As Deputy Governor from 2015 to 2023, he brought to governance a wealth of knowledge, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the peace, progress, and development of Plateau State.

“Beyond politics, Professor Tyoden was a revered scholar, having served meritoriously as Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, where he nurtured generations of leaders and contributed significantly to the advancement of higher education in Nigeria.

“His passing is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family and the people of Plateau State but also to the nation at large.

“Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, associates, Mwaghavul Nation, and the entire Plateau people during this difficult time. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”