Farmers Protest Forceful Eviction in Ondo, Block Lagos/Ore Road

. Apprehension as Police, Amotekun clash

Fidelis David in Akure

Some angry farmers in Ondo State yesterday blocked down the Lagos/Ore expressway to protest against an alleged forceful takeover of their farms at the Oluwa Forest Reserve (OA3A) in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state by the state government through a private firm.

In another development, there was a palpable fear among residents of Akure the Ondo State capital following a clash between operatives of the state Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun and the Police.

THISDAY gathered that the face-off was as a result of who to take custody of a suspect alleged to have been involved in the theft of property from a church located around Sunday Bus Stop, in Ijoka road.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Ayo Sotinrin Is Using Govt Power on Poor Farmers”; “Tinubu Save Farmers From Sotinrin”, SAO Belongs to Ayo Sotinrin, MD, Bank of Agric”, “Rotimi Wemimo Must Go”, Farmers Have Rights To life,” among others.

The protesters, who were also seen chanting solidarity songs, explained that the private firm (SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited) allegedly owned by Ayo Sotinrin, the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), who was appointed in April by President Bola Tinubu has destroyed their plantations worth millions of naira.

They also accused Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, the Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture and Agri-business to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of aiding the firm.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting farmers, Musafiu Irewolede alleged that Mr Sotinrin’s company stormed the farmland destroying their plantations against court order.

While describing the action as illegal, Mr Irewolede said that the company claimed it had bought the farmlands measuring over 10,000 hectares from the state government, the development which, he said, was against the court order, restraining the state government and the private firm from evicting the farmers from the forest reserves.

“To our chagrin, on the 28th of April, 2025, while our leaders, including Mr Abayomi Isinleye, were lured to Akure for a supposed peace meeting by Mr Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited drove its bulldozer into the farm to resume the destruction of our cocoa farms under the pretext that it had purchased 10,000 hectares of the State Forest Reserve from the Ondo State Government, the same government that is collecting rents from us every year.

“Since 2019, we have been paying N20,000 per rope to farm here and the truth is that we had been to the court to challenge this act of illegality, and we got an injunction stopping the destruction on the farmland. But, they never desist as they continue to flout the court order. The government sold our farmlands to SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, and we were surprised when we saw bulldozer inside the farm destroying our crops and plantation last week.”

“They came with bulldozer to destroy the farmland. It was President Bola Tinubu’s appointee, Ayo Sotinrin, who bought the farmland from the state government and he is being aided by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s senior special assistant, Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola,” he said.

He added that the state government had been taxing the farms, who had been on the farmland for over 20 years with multiple levies such rent fees, money for security, and identity cards, among others.

“Yet, they are not too satisfied with that level of taxation. They came with force to evict us from the land. We are not going to take this, and we shall fight against this injustice,” Irewolede said.

Another farmer, Felix Adeniyi lamented that the forceful takeover and eviction from the farmland would worsen their condition as farmers in the state.

Mr Adeniyi, who observed that no less than 15,000 farmers would be displaced by the development, said the farmland had been a source of living for many families and households.

“So, we are calling on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to remove Mr Rotimi Wemimo as he is self-serving, an enemy of the farmers in Ondo State and is not serving the interest of the government but that of private investors for his own gains. We also demand the immediate resignation of Mr Ayo Sotinrin as the MD of Bank of Agriculture for conflict of interest. We call on President Bola Tinubu to remove him if he refuses to resign,” he said.

All efforts to get the reactions of Mr Akinsola proved abortive. A message forwarded to his line was yet to deliver as at the time of filling this report.

But when contacted, Mr Sotinrin denied that SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited was dispossessing farmers in the state of their farmland.

He explained that the company had processed the land allocation, paid all necessary fees, and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

While stating that the company had tried to engage with the farmers by offering them compensation, Sotinrin said they were proposing to give them 3,000 hectares of land to cultivate.

“We want to put the records straight. We are doing large-scale commercial agriculture, and we need to have our records very straight. Whatever land we want t use, we need to have a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the government authorities on the land,” he said.

The development led to sporadic gunshots, leading to panic among residents who scampered for safety.

The battle ground was thereafter shifted to ShopRite roundabout, very close to the Amotekun headquarters around 2.00p.m where the road was barricaded and cordoned off by the security agencies.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olusola Olayinka clarified that police officers were the first to arrive at the scene, accusing Amotekun operatives of forcefully taking custody of the suspect and the exhibits, in the process injuring a police officer.

“At about 0800hrs, a report was received at the Ijoka Divisional Police Headquarters regarding the arrest of a suspect alleged to have been involved in the theft of property from a church located around Sunday Bus Stop. Acting promptly on the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) detailed two police officers along with the incident duty officer to proceed to the scene, recover the suspect, and secure exhibits linked to the crime.

“It is important to note that the police officers were the first to arrive at the scene. However, while they were executing their lawful duties, operatives of the Amotekun Corps arrived in the company of a large group of commercial motorcyclists (okada riders). In a disorderly and commando like-manner, the Amotekun personnel and accompanying individuals forcefully took custody of the suspect and the exhibits, in the process injuring a police officer.”

The PPRO said following this, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, immediately directed tactical commanders to recover both the suspect and the exhibits.

“Subsequently, after intervention and dialogue led by the commanders of both agencies, the suspect and exhibits were returned to the police in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation.

“However, it must be stated that while the matter was being amicably resolved, a few aggrieved members of the Amotekun Corps, unhappy with the release of the suspect, began firing sporadically into the air. To prevent a breakdown of law and order and to disperse the agitated crowd without harm, the police officers at the scene responded with the professional use of tear gas. No exchange of gunfire occurred between the two agencies.”

Olayinka reaffirmed the commitment of the police to collaborate with other security outfits in the state but stresses the need for all personnel to operate within the bounds of the law and established protocols.

The Command assured members of the public that it remains dedicated to the maintenance of peace, public safety, and the rule of law across the state.