Business Law Firm Advocates Stakeholder Involvement in  Digital Transition

A business law firm,  Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA), has emphasised the importance of stakeholder involvement in driving Nigeria’s transition to a more sustainable digital landscape.

Founding Partner of DOA, Adeniyi Duale, made this statement during a whiskey and wine gathering in Lagos. The event attracted leaders from private equity and venture capital, technology founders, and corporate executives, providing a relaxed atmosphere for networking, idea exchange, and fostering investment in Africa’s high-growth sectors.

Duale highlighted the need for stakeholders to transform Nigeria’s current fragmented approach into a more coherent, scalable, and sustainable digital ecosystem. He urged innovators and regulators to collaborate closely, share insights, and strengthen connections that will drive investments across Africa’s growth-oriented sectors.

“By creating a space for open dialogue outside traditional boardrooms and conferences, DOA reaffirms its commitment to nurturing relationships and ensuring regulatory certainty vital for successful private equity and venture capital transactions in West Africa,” he stated.

Duale also announced the firm’s intention to continue fostering trusted relationships within Africa’s private capital ecosystem through the upcoming 4th Annual TMT Business Series 2025. This event will convene telecommunications, media, and technology leaders to discuss opportunities and challenges within the evolving regulatory landscape.

Scheduled for June 5 in Lagos, the series will provide a platform for critical conversations at the intersection of technology, media, and telecommunications in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Now in its fourth edition, the series gathers leading voices from business, government, and the innovation ecosystem to examine the key drivers of a future-ready digital economy. This year’s edition marks a strategic shift to focus on what truly matters for long-term growth: infrastructure, regulation, commercialisation, creativity, and connectivity,” Duale said.

