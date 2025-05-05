Afrinvest Boss Eulogises Dozie as Humble Transformer, Entrepreneur 

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, has described the late Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, Pascal Dozie, as a humble man who quietly transformed human and other resources. Dozie died on April 8, 2025, a day before his 86th birthday.

Quoting from William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, in a statement, he asserted that the deceased, whom he addressed as PGD (considering Gabriel, his middle name), was a metaphor of “calm and peace at the summit.”

Dozie was former chairman of MTN Nigeria; founder of Diamond Bank, which was acquired by Access Bank; founding member and former chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group; and former President of Nigerian Stock Exchange

Chioke stated, “Long before I met PGD, I had heard of his entrepreneurial genius, innovative flair and educational philanthropy. To cite just one of the last elements, he had sponsored several people from my generation to Harvard Business School and other Ivy League institutions in the mid-90s. His motive was to influence the economic and financial future of Nigeria by empowering hundreds of young people to lead the nation into that future.”

He added, “His vast educational philanthropy was never sporadic; it was an intentional, consistent, and sustained commitment to uplift others. He was preeminently ‘as constant as the northern star’ in his devotion to God and humanity.”

The Afrinvest boss said Dozie never sought accolades; accolades sought him.