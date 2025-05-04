Military Silent as Terrorists Overrun Formation in Yobe

Linus Aleke in Abuja

More than 48 hours after the reported attack and the subsequent overrunning of a military base in Yobe State, the high command of the Nigerian military has continued to maintain an unusual silence.

Trending reports revealed that soldiers were killed during the deadly attack on a military base in Bunigari Village, Yobe State.

Noting that there was heavy gunfire and explosions during the terror attack, the trending report asserted that the attackers reportedly overwhelmed the base, leading to widespread destruction.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, was yet to respond to the enquiry sent to him on the subject matter at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Patrick Obeya, visited the Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command to build more synergy in order to enhance operations.

Interacting with the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, the AOC said he was on a familiarisation tour to Air Force Formations in the Theatre, having recently taken over command as AOC TAC.

AVM Obeya noted that the visit was rewarding and inspiring, as it afforded him the opportunity to get attuned to the requirements in the Theatre, expressing optimism that with the ideas shared and with adequate resources, the operations would record more successes.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, stressed that the AOC further assured that TAC was poised to support OPHK as much as it could, to enhance its operations.

In his response, the Theatre Commander welcomed the AOC and expressed delight at receiving him in the Theatre.

He acknowledged the synergy between the land and air components, which he was key to achieving success in the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North-east.

General Abubakar identified and requested some key critical air assets, which he said, when made available in the Theatre, would give the operations a great boost. He used the opportunity to congratulate the AOC on his well-deserved appointment.