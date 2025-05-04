In Katsina, Tinubu Vows to Secure Forests, Enhance Surveillance in North-west

. CAN backs peace talks to end Middle Belt violence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reclaiming ungoverned areas, particularly the forests, in the North-west and across Nigeria, promising to also deploy advanced surveillance and technology to combat kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.

This is just as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) expressed strong support for ongoing peace efforts aimed at resolving the persistent violence plaguing the Middle Belt, with a focus on Plateau, Benue, and Gombe states.

Speaking on Friday night in Katsina while addressing Katsina elders and at leaders at a state dinner held at the Government House, the president said: “On the issue of security raised by former governor Aminu Bello Masari again this evening, yes, I agree that security is a challenge for the country. I addressed the men and women of the armed forces earlier today and assured them that we will do everything to fight terrorism and banditry.

“We will invest more in technology and take over the forests. Security is a national issue, not just at the local or regional levels. If we genuinely need investment in Nigeria, we must address security.

“Investment is cowardly, and it will not go where there is banditry and terrorism. We will solve the problem together with the states and local councils.”

President Tinubu highlighted encouraging signs of Nigeria’s economic recovery, attributing recent positive growth indicators to bold policy decisions.

According to him, the federal government will consider upgrading the airport in Katsina State to create jobs and expand the economy.

The president also assured that victims of terrorism will receive support to pick up their lives.

President Tinubu thanked Aminu Bello Masari for his role in ensuring that he got the endorsement of the North-west and emerged as the APC presidential candidate.

The President also thanked the governors of Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Benue, Yobe, Sokoto, and Kwara states who honoured the invitation of the Katsina State Governor Radda for the inauguration of projects and his daughter’s wedding.

President Tinubu acknowledged the leadership roles of Katsina indigenes in the country and described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of integrity who contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development.

“I wish him well,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Radda said the state had established a security outfit that gathers and supplies intelligence.

CAN Backs Peace Talks to End Middle Belt Violence

In a related development, CAN has expressed strong support for ongoing peace efforts aimed at resolving the persistent violence plaguing the Middle Belt, with a focus on Plateau, Benue, and Gombe states.

In a statement released yesterday and signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN condemned what it described as “brutal attacks and persistent violence” in the region, calling the situation intolerable and demanding justice for affected communities in Plateau, Benue, and Gombe states, where Christians have endured immense suffering and loss.

“We unequivocally reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advocating for their safety, security, and dignity. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace for all affected communities,” the statement read.

CAN urged Nigerians from all faiths, ethnic groups, and professional backgrounds to support peace efforts and avoid actions that might worsen the country’s already fragile security climate.

“We urge Nigerians from all walks of life, backgrounds, and faiths to support ongoing peace initiatives and refrain from actions that could undermine efforts to address the country’s security challenges, particularly in the Middle Belt region.

“Engagements with stakeholders across professional, ethnic, and religious lines are recognised diplomatic practices that foster dialogue and mutual understanding. Any actions or statements that heighten tensions risk destabilising our nation, and we therefore call for the utmost caution,” the CAN President stated

Okoh also warned against the spread of fake news, which he said could inflame tensions and deepen divisions in the country. He instead called for unity and mutual trust, urging Nigerians to “embrace the teachings of the Bible to love our neighbours and pursue peace with all.”

“We appeal to all citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information that may deepen divisions. The strength of our nation lies in our unity, and it is only through collective effort that we can build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He further acknowledged ongoing diplomatic efforts, notably the engagement of U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills, and called on international partners and local bodies such as the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council to intensify collaborative solutions.