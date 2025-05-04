A VOTE FOR UMO ENO

Akwa Ibom labour unions endorse Eno’s ‘compassionate’ leadership, write JAMES UWEM

Usually, workers unions are not chummy with their employers. In fact, the general expectation is for unions to pose as an Oliver Twist, always asking for more.

Hence, it seemed a bit strange when the Akwa Ibom chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), appeared content, aligning and passing a vote of confidence on the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

The unions made this declaration at the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Uyo Township Stadium on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

In his address, the Akwa Ibom NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunny James, expressed satisfaction that the governor has fulfilled his promise to workers. According to James, the promises included clearing N78 billion outstanding workers’ entitlements inherited from his predecessor, resolving 18 of the 25 demands NLC presented and initiating the refund of 7.5 percent contributory pensions amounting to over N2.6 billion. The NLC Chairman also lauded the governor’s approval of N80,000 as minimum wage and urged workers in the state to support the governor.

“The time to support His Excellency is now,” James said. “It is time for all of us to queue behind the Governor. I want to say the organized labour of Akwa Ibom State passes a vote of confidence on the governor for looking in the direction of workers’ welfare.”

The Akwa Ibom TUC Chairman, Dr. Dominic Abang, also showered praises on the governor whom he described as ‘outstanding’. And in recognition of the administration’s actions like the allotment via a lottery of 150 housing units in Ibiono Ibom and Ikono local government councils for civil servants between Grade Levels 01 and 08 and the full implementation of the State Health Insurance Scheme. And for the administration’s workers-first posture, TUC presented Eno with an award of excellence as ‘Nigeria’s Best Performing and Labour-Friendly Governor.’

Responding, Eno, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, thanked the workers for scoring his administration high and asked for their support. “Thank you for all you are doing and will continue to do to move our State and nation forward in line with the ARISE Agenda,” said Eno.

“In the course of our successful electioneering campaign in 2024, I assured Labour that, if elected, I would sustain collaboration to move the union and our State forward. So far, we have done more and will continue to do more with the resources available. We ask for more collaborations and a tension-free government. We will continue to prioritize your wellbeing.”

For those not familiar with goings-on in the state, such a fraternity of workers union with the government may seem an anomaly. But the fact is that the state has adopted a culture which prioritises workers welfare and has garnered co-operation from labour unions. Upon assumption of office in May 2023, Eno set upon human capital development. Hence, when the federal government passed a minimum wage of N70, 000, Akwa Ibom did not only comply but increased it, setting its own minimum wage at N80, 000. And about 53, 000 Akwa Ibom civil servants have been benefiting from this since November 2024.

Beyond salary adjustments, as testified by the NLC Chairman, the Eno administration has scored high on paying gratuities. Only last month, it announced it had paid over N60bn out of the over N90bn debt of inherited gratuities and arrears, especially owed to retired primary school teachers. At a press briefing to announce the payment, the state Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Effiong Essien, commended Governor Eno for prioritising workers’ welfare by consistently releasing funds to settle both retired and serving civil servants

“The governor’s mindset is that such money is released back into circulation to support senior citizens who had committed decades in service to the state and its people,” Essien said. The HOS also revealed an upward review of pensions. Accordingly, Akwa Ibom State government retirees from the year 2000 have received an additional N20,000, while those from 2011 were granted N15,000 more, while retired permanent secretaries now receive an increase of N500,000.

“Governor Eno has proven that workers’ welfare is not just a campaign promise but a practical commitment. The productivity index across ministries has significantly improved as a result.”

On the mandatory 7.5 per cent contributory pension scheme the state is obligated to pay. Essien disclosed that the government has been releasing N500m monthly to offset outstanding contributions.

“The administration is steadily closing the gaps left by years of neglect,” he said.

“We’re not just playing catch-up; we’re building a sustainable structure.”

Also, one unique policy introduced by the Eno administration is the declaration of the first and third Fridays of every month as work-free to enable civil servants in the state to focus on agriculture. According to the administration, this period is to encourage them to engage in farming activities. In addition, the Eno administration established ‘demonstration farms’ aimed at training young people in modern agricultural techniques. This is a win-win for both the workers as well as the government as it stimulates food production and ensures there is food security.

And recognising the importance of education and healthcare, the Eno administration has put in place policies to ensure they are available for Akwa Ibomites. While attending public primary and secondary schools in the state is free, also made free are examination fees for final year students in public secondary schools. To this end, the state government has spent over N750 million. In terms of healthcare, the state is revamping the primary healthcare facilities and plans to employ 600 medical personnel to boost service delivery. Moreover, over 20 permanent secretaries were provided with SUVs to ease their transportation needs. These interventions, no doubt, alleviate conditions for the workers of the state.

Another major stride of the administration would have to be in empowering entrepreneurship by creating the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development (Ibom-LED) program. This provides training and financial support to small business owners. And so far, grants of ₦500,000 have been awarded to 400 entrepreneurs, while specialised hubs for tailoring and shoemaking have been established to foster local industries.

In all these, it must be noted that Eno continues to deliver democracy goods and services without borrowing. With fiscal prudence, investments in infrastructure, road construction, building of houses and even aircraft acquisition for Ibom Air are being realised. The workers who are the main drivers of the development in the state, know and understand the impact of his interventions. Hence, their vote of confidence is borne out of a recognition of excellence in the Eno administration.

Overall, Eno’s policies in Akwa Ibom exemplify a holistic approach to achieving long-term economic development. His administration’s initiatives have improved the lives of all residents, especially the civil servants and retirees in the state. And the fraternity between the labour unions and the Akwa Ibom government is the outcome. This symbiotic relationship presents a template on how to lead workers with compassion. Other states can do well to copy it.

Uwem writes from Uyo