Whiterose Group Launches ‘Fresh Water Villas’, Names New Brand Ambassadors

Nigerian real estate firm, Whiterose Properties, a subsidiary of the Whiterose Group, has announced the launch of a new residential development project, ‘Fresh Water Villas by Whiterose Plan’, committed to pushing boundaries of property development with cutting-edge designs and state-of-the-art technologies.

Sited in the heart of Lagos, the five-bedroom villa offers a blend of comfort and convenience.

The Managing Director/CEO of Whiterose Group, Dr. Shakirat Ayobami, stated that the project, beyond being a new adventure, projects glimpse into the future of luxury real estate in Africa.

She stated that the new project reflects the company’s commitment to contemporary architectural standards and urban development.

“Fresh Villa is a development with stylish, open-concept living spaces with high-quality finishes and other extras.The project is sited in close proximity to major roads,schools and amenities and boasts other prospects including rapid infrastructure development, growing economy, increasing property value,” she stated.

In a separate announcement, the company introduced a new group of brand ambassadors, including Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef, Mo Bimpe and Laide Bakare. The ambassadors are expected to support Whiterose Properties’ brand engagement and outreach initiatives.

“The selection of these individuals was based on their public appeal and alignment with our market expansion strategy,” Ayobami declared.

Whiterose Properties, founded over a decade ago, has developed several residential and commercial properties across Nigeria.

The company noted that its continued growth is driven by a focus on quality delivery and market-driven development strategies.