Tinubu Vows To Secure Ungoverned Areas Particularly Forests

* Promises to deploy advanced technology to curb terrorism, kidnapping and banditry

* FG’ll support victims of terrorism, he says

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reclaiming ungoverned areas—particularly forests—in the North-west and across Nigeria, deploying advanced surveillance and technology to combat kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

Speaking Friday night in Katsina while addressing Katsina elders and leaders at a state dinner held at the Government House, the president, in making the promise, said:

“On the issue of security raised by former governor Aminu Bello Masari again this evening, yes, I agree that security is a challenge for the country. I addressed the men and women of the armed forces earlier today and assured them that we will do everything to fight terrorism and banditry.

“We will invest more in technology and take over the forests. Security is a national issue, not just at the local or regional levels. If we genuinely need investment in Nigeria, we must address security.

“Investment is cowardly, and it will not go where there is banditry and terrorism. We will solve the problem together with the states and local councils.”

President Tinubu highlighted encouraging signs of Nigeria’s economic recovery, attributing recent positive growth indicators to bold policy decisions.

According to him, the Federal Government will consider upgrading the airport in Katsina State to create jobs and expand the economy.

The president also assured the people that victims of terrorism will receive support to pick up their lives.

President Tinubu thanked Aminu Bello Masari for his role in ensuring that he got the endorsement of the North-west and emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The president also thanked the governors

of Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Benue, Yobe, Sokoto and Kwara States who honoured the invitation of the Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda for the inauguration of projects and his daughter’s wedding.

President Tinubu acknowledged the leadership roles of Katsina indigenes in the country and described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of integrity who contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development.

“I wish him well,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Radda said the state had established a security outfit that gathers and supplies intelligence.

He said the proposed airport expansion, including the cargo terminal, customer terminal and fire truck would create 2,700 direct jobs and cost N54 billion.

Also speaking, former Governor Masari thanked the president for appointing two ministers from the state to the Federal Executive Council.

Masari also thanked the president for appointing Kaduna indigenes as special advisers, chairmen of boards and heads of regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

On why he supported the president’s ambition to contest the 2023 elections, he said: “You have the political will and courage to face the challenges of this country. You know the problem with humans: There will be resistance when new changes and a new social order are coming. And if you are not strong enough and determined, you will succumb, and the problem continues.

“But leadership is not about when it is all well. The hard way is the best; you know leaders during hard times. I know and believe you can do it; you have the courage.”

Masari said the insecurity in the North-west must be tackled holistically from the bottom up.