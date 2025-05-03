  • Saturday, 3rd May, 2025

Shettima Departs Abuja For Libreville Saturday 

* To represent Nigeria at inauguration of Gabon’s president-elect, Nguema 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima will on Saturday, May 3, 2025, depart the nation’s capital, Abuja for Libreville, Gabon, to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of the country’s President-elect, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

According to a release issued by the Media Assistant to the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, Nigeria remains supportive of the peaceful democratic transition in Gabon and reaffirms the government’s broader strategic interest in promoting democratic governance and regional stability in Central Africa.

The vice-president is expected back in Nigeria after the inauguration.

Oligue Nguema, who had served as Gabon’s interim leader since August 2023, secured a decisive victory in the country’s April 12 presidential election. 

According to final results released by Gabon’s Constitutional Court, Oligui Nguema garnered 58,074 votes—equivalent to 94.85% of total votes cast.

Nguema faced seven challengers in the race, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who finished second with 3% of the vote. Other candidates failed to surpass the 1% threshold.

