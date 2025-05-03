SGX Mobility, Bolt Partner on Green Driving

Bennett Oghifo

S

GX has announced its partnership with Bolt, one of the world’s leading ride-hailing platforms.

The partnership is considered a major milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s transportation ecosystem and in their collective journey towards a greener, more sustainable future.

According to SGX Mobility Executive, Dr. Dele Awofala, who spoke on ‘Driving the Future: Clean Mobility, Shared Prosperity’, at a press conference to announce the partnership, “At SGX, we believe in creating entrepreneurs, enabling economic prosperity and solving climate change challenges. Our approach to e-mobility isn’t just about replacing combustion engines with electric mobility, it’s about creating a sustainable, affordable, and inclusive system that works for everyone: riders, drivers, investors, and the planet.”

He said, “Nigeria, like much of Africa, stands at a critical point. The transport sector accounts for 28.4% of total GHG emissions in Nigeria, the second-largest contributor after the energy industries (40.7%). Tricycles and motorcycles represent the largest source of GHG emissions, emitting three times pollution per km than cars. In addition, the cost of petrol fuel has increased by over 200% since May 2023 which is driving a higher cost of transportation for commuters.

“These trends highlight an urgent need for transition away from fossil fuels into sustainable mobility to reduce emissions in line with sustainable development goals.

“E-mobility presents a transformational solution to these big problems at once: it reduces carbon emissions and protects our environment; it lowers the cost of operating tricycle service while creating dignified jobs for thousands of our youth; and builds investor-friendly platforms that offer real returns in real time.

“SGX is deploying electric motorbikes and tricycles tailored for Nigeria’s first and last- mile mobility needs. But we are not stopping there. With intelligent battery swapping hubs spread across cities, we’re tackling the challenge of charging infrastructure head-on-offering speed convenience, and reliability for every driver.”

On the reason SGX chose Bolt, he said, “No one succeeds alone. And in our mission to drive e-mobility across Nigeria and Africa, we knew we needed the right partner. Bolt brings scale, experience, and global best practices-not just as a technology enabler, but as a deeply invested stakeholder in Africa’s transport future.

“Together, SGX and Bolt are launching a unique Drive-To-Own mobility Scheme and Asset

Finance Partners that opens the doors of opportunity for everyday Nigerians.

“Through these initiatives, riders can lease and ultimately own electric vehicles in just 24 months. Partners and financiers can earn a high return on financing an e-mobility

over two years. This is more than a business model it’s an inclusive ecosystem: and today, we invite everyone to be part of it.”