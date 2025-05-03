NCDC Warns Against Cholera Outbreak, as Rainy Season Approaches 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health alert on the likely spike in cases of cholera during the forthcoming rainy season.

It said that 134 Local Government Areas classified as hotspots have been prioritized for multisectoral intervention, including potential Rapid Response Team deployment.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Director General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said that Cholera has remained endemic in Nigeria, particularly in communities with limited access to clean water and sanitation.

Cholera is a highly contagious infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae and can be fatal without prompt and adequate treatment.

In raising alarm over the danger of cholera outbreak during the rainy season, the DG said that the situation is compounded by this year’s flood forecast which has put 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at risk.

“As we approach the peak of the rainy season, a concerning trend in cholera transmission is emerging.

“During the presentation of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook, the federal government had issued a warning to 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory about imminent flood risks,” he said.

The NCDC DG said that the community-based forecasting approach was designed to enhance preparedness and early response efforts across vulnerable regions.

According to the forecast, over 1,200 communities in 176 Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been identified as high-risk flood zones, and an additional 2,187 communities in 293 LGAs are classified as being at moderate risk of flooding.

He said that the proactive dissemination of localised flood risk data is expected to drive coordinated action at the federal, state, and community levels, ensuring timely interventions that can help prevent waterborne disease outbreaks like cholera.

Idris said that NCDC is actively tracking these occurrences, adding that, “As of epidemiological week 16 (ending 20 April 2025), 1,307 suspected cases of cholera have been reported across 30 states and 98 Local Government Areas (LGAs), with 34 associated deaths, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.6 per cent.”

This rate is well above our target of less than one per cent, the DG said.

Cholera is a food and water-borne disease, caused by the ingestion of the organism Vibrio Cholerae in contaminated water and food.

To reduce the risk of cholera, Idris said the people should ensure that water is boiled and stored in a clean and covered container before drinking and practice good personal hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap under clean running water.

In addition, the DG advised people to use alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and clean water are not available and ensure that food is well cooked before consumption.

“Only consume raw food such as fruits and vegetables, after washing thoroughly with safe water. After cooking food or boiling water, protect against contamination by flies and unsanitary handling; leftover foods should be thoroughly reheated before ingestion.

“Persons with diarrhea should not prepare or serve food or haul water for others. Avoid open defecation, indiscriminate refuse dumping, ensure proper disposal of waste and frequent clearing of sewage. If you or anyone you know experience sudden watery diarrhea, please do not self-medicate, visit a healthcare facility immediately,” Idris said.

The DG urged states to scale up emergency preparedness plans to address enhanced surveillance efforts, potential flooding and displacement events.

He also advised health workers to play a vital role in detecting and managing cholera cases adhering strictly to the infection prevention and control protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment as needed.

He also said that they should promptly report suspected cases to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the state or local government area.

NCDC also provided updates on other disease outbreaks, saying from Week 1 to Week 16 of 2025, a total of 723 suspected cases of Mpox were reported across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Of these, 136 cases were laboratory-confirmed, spanning 27 states and the FCT.

With regard to Lassa Fever, the Centre said Nigeria has recorded a steady decline in confirmed Lassa fever cases from 41 cases down to 10

In epidemiological week 16 ending 20th April 2025. It said both the number of deaths and the case fatality rate (CFR) have also decreased, with only three deaths reported.

“Cumulatively, as of epidemiological week 16, the country has reported:4,253 suspected cases, 696 confirmed cases,132 deaths. Overall CFR: 19.0 per cent,” it said.