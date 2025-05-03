Lagos Establishes Cyber Security Operation Centre

Segun James

As part of efforts to protect its cyber communication system, Lagos State Government has established a Cyber Security Operation Centre which has successfully mitigated two data exfoliation attempts.

The move followed thousands of malicious attacks monthly by persons intent on hacking the system.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second year in office of the 2nd term of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa, Ikeja.

This was even as the state government is rolling out 6,000km fibre optic ducts which has led to an increase in the number of internet subscribers to one million between 2024 and 2025.

Alake disclosed that the state is the foremost data-compliant in the federation with periodic assessment and has employed 109 data protection officers to ensure compliance and protection.

While explaining the mandate of the ministry, the commissioner listed among others science and policy promotion, infrastructure management, science and ICT Advisory, IT-Service management, smart projects, e-governance.

He said, “Building a digitised city will require physical infrastructure connections to improve the digital connectivity of the state.

“The MetroFibre project seeks to deliver 6000km of optic fibre and optic fibre ducts for increase in digital penetration.

He therefore noted, “Due to efforts in fibre roll out and connectivity, the number of internet subscribers increased to approximately one million between 2024 and 2025.”

In building a digitised 24/7 city, Alake explained there has been the introduction of Intelligent Video Surveillance systems installed in areas such as Alapere, Bank Anthony Way areas of the state.

He said it would allow companies to operate in a state and secure environment thereby creating a safer and more conducive environment for businesses which would lead to more jobs and increasing IGR of the state.

Also speaking on Artificial Intelligence, Alake explained “AI is now astronomic and we know the danger in it. So we want to ensure that when people build the AI, it is safe and takes our diversity into consideration and also makes sure it is fair.”

He added, “We will be giving guidelines for those who build. This is not a strait-jacket policy but self-assessment policy. We don’t want to stem innovations, so we will not enforce the guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the state government through the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) has so far registered 6,465, 667 residents.

Out of the total registered, the number of adults was 4,058,833 while children were 2,407,224.

Alake stated that the government targets to register over 20 million while working vigorously to register 10 million in the next two years.

He also disclosed that in simplifying access to the state government, there is introduction of New Lagos State Digital Service Platform where citizens are engaged for appropriate feedback on government activities.