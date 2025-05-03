Dual Mandate: FG Implements Policy Across Federal Colleges of Education

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has officially commenced the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy across all Federal Colleges of Education following the enactment of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

This legislation, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, empowers FCoE to concurrently award the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education—marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s teacher education reform.

In a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Folashade Boriowo, the announcement of the Dual Mandate Policy by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, represents not just a reform but a revolution in teacher preparation—enabling FCoE to offer both NCE and Bachelor’s degrees.

According to her, “This initiative empowers institutions, broadens access, and enhances the quality of classroom instruction across Nigeria.

“According to the Act, all FCoE that meet the National Universities Commission (NUC) standards are now eligible to operate under the dual mandate. This inclusive policy ensures that institutions, regardless of their establishment date, can participate once the stipulated requirements are met.”

The minister emphasised the policy’s impact, noting that offering degrees within FCoE equips educators with higher competencies to meet the evolving demands of the education sector, while emphasising that it will also expand access to higher education by providing an alternative route to earn education degrees outside the traditional university system.

“The Dual Mandate addresses multiple challenges simultaneously, including curbing declining enrolment, preserving institutional relevance, and eliminating the need for university affiliations in the issuance of degrees.

“Furthermore, the policy grants greater autonomy to FCOEs in curriculum development and implementation, enabling them to respond more swiftly to emerging trends and needs in the teaching profession.”

The inclusion of eligible FCE in the Dual Mandate Programme marks a vital step toward advancing Nigeria’s educational development.