Davido Stuns Wife, Chioma With Surprise 30th Birthday Celebration 

With no idea a celebration was eminently planned for her, Chioma Adeleke, wife of Music Super Star, Davido, walked into a meticulously planned surprise party for her 30th birthday.

She was stunned when she walked in and saw all her friends and family in attendance. And frankly it was a beautiful moment for her as she turned to embrace Davido passionately and both shared a warm kiss after.

Leading into the full reception, a prayer was made for the couple and the celebrant as well before the entertainment and dining of the night ensued. 

Soso Berekon, Ubi Franklin, and a host of other notable personalities were among the distinguished guests at the birthday celebration. Their presence added a touch of glamour and excitement to the event, as they joined family, friends, and well-wishers in honouring the celebrant.

The gathering was filled with joyful moments, heartfelt tributes, and a lively atmosphere that reflected the celebrant’s impact and relationships across various circles.

To make an indelible mark on this particular celebration Davido gifted Chioma a brand new, Black G Wagon AMG G63. The car was decorated internally with heart shaped red balloons among other props that gave it a gifting experience. 

As Davido’s summer planned white wedding with Chioma approaches, this birthday gives us a sneak peek of what might be expected in terms of the layout. With such a breathtaking surprise, an outstandingly stunning gift and a gathering of a community the event was nothing short of spectacular. 

