Cobhams Asuquo Set to Thrill Fans with ’Songs and Stories’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It promises to be one-of-a-kind musical experience and celebration as renowned Nigerian music producer, singer/songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo takes the stage for an exclusive concert, on May 4, 2025 at Alliance Française, Lagos.

With a set designed to create an intimate connection between the artist and the audience, the event, which promises to be an unforgettable night of live music, will showcase Cobhams’ rich musical catalogue, blending soul, Afrobeat, and pop influences.

Fans can expect a dynamic performance with some of his greatest hits, as well as new material from his upcoming projects and the hilarious, adventurous and little known facts and stories about his songs and musical journey.

This event which is a collaboration between Cobhams and Wema Bank dubbed “Wema Bank Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo”, is also supported by MTN Nigeria. “This concert is a special opportunity for me to connect with my fans on a deeper level,” Cobhams says.

“It’s been a while since the last Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo concert, and I’m excited to share this moment with the people who have supported me throughout my journey. It’s going to be a night to remember!”