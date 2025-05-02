Stay Focused and Strive for Excellence, GOC 81 Division Charges Future Military Leaders

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has urged military trainees to remain focused and committed to excellence as they prepare to take on leadership responsibilities within the Armed Forces.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Headquarters 81 Division, Brigadier General Mutiu Oloyede, the GOC addressed students of the Senior Leadership and Staff Officers Course 3/25 from the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM), who were on a study tour of the Division’s facilities on 29 April 2025.

The event, held at the Division’s Officers’ Mess, Outer Marina, Victoria Island, Lagos, formed part of the college’s curriculum to expose students to field operations and command structures.

In his remarks, the GOC welcomed the students and commended their dedication to the rigorous academic programme, highlighting the need for a strong foundation in discipline, lifelong learning, and knowledge application.

Major General Mijinyawa used the occasion to underscore the operational relevance of the 81 Division and its commitment to security and stability in Lagos and Ogun States.

He noted that recent accomplishments in curbing illicit drug trafficking and related crimes were the result of a coordinated approach with other security stakeholders.

He stated, “The Division’s recent accomplishments in combating illicit drug trafficking and peddling amongst other crimes are attributed to collaboration with sister security agencies.”

According to him, synergy among military formations, the Nigeria Police, and other security services remains pivotal to maintaining peace and ensuring national security.

The GOC reiterated the Nigerian Army’s zero-tolerance stance on misconduct and emphasised the centrality of personal discipline at all levels of command.

He advised, “You must uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and the Armed Forces’ ethics in your academic journey and future endeavours.”

Brigadier General Oloyede further reminded the students that their leadership journey begins now, and that success in command is built on principles of integrity, competence, and collaboration.

The event also saw the Deputy Commandant of NACOLM, Brigadier General Jeremiah Manjang, expressing his deep appreciation for the Division’s continued support of the college’s leadership development mission.

“If you see us excelling in our college, know that 81 Division is integral to that success,” he said, acknowledging the strategic and operational partnership between the two institutions.

Brigadier General Manjang encouraged the students to fully internalise and apply the leadership insights shared during the visit to enhance their contribution to the Nigerian Army’s operational goals. “Apply the knowledge gained during the course to complement the Division’s efforts in achieving operational excellence,” he advised.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 81 Division, the students were taken through an operational briefing that provided insight into the Division’s activities, strategic challenges, and collaborative efforts in the region.

The visit also featured an interactive session, exchange of souvenirs, and group photographs—offering participants the opportunity to engage with senior officers and gain first-hand knowledge of the operational environment.

The 81 Division plays a crucial role in regional stability through tactical operations, civil-military cooperation, and inter-agency collaboration, thus the GOC’s message of discipline, excellence, and focus was well received by the students, many of whom will soon transition into key leadership roles within the Nigerian Army.

As they return to their academic routines, the future leaders were reminded that the foundation for strategic leadership is built on the values of service, honour, and continuous development.