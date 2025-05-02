Lagos Inaugurates 34 Residential Quarters for Magistrates, Legal Officers

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated 34 units of three-bedroom flats for magistrates and senior legal officers in the Ministry of Justice.

Also inaugurated is the newly constructed Deputy Sheriff Warehouse to securely store confiscated goods pending the resolution of court appeals.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the inauguration held on Friday in Ketu and Ikorodu, said the project was aimed at enhancing judicial infrastructure across the state and a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to the judiciary.

Twenty-four of the residential units will be allocated to magistrates, while 10 are designated for senior officers within the Ministry of Justice.

Sanwo-Olu, who handed over the keys to the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, said that the initiative was designed to improve the welfare and productivity of legal practitioners and foster a more effective justice delivery system.

“This is yet another testament to our unwavering dedication to judicial reform, institutional excellence, and service to the people of Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He underscored the critical role of robust infrastructure in maintaining the integrity of the justice system.

“Proper management and secure storage of court records, exhibits and evidence are fundamental.

“With the commissioning of this state-of-the-art warehouse, we are ensuring the preservation of critical materials with confidentiality and ease of access,” he noted.

The governor added that the facility would streamline administrative processes, reduce case backlogs, and promote timely dispensation of justice.

Commending the contractor, Sanwo-Olu noted that the integrity of the new warehouse had already been proven by the recent rainfall.

“This rain is proof that the contractor has done a solid job. If the structure were substandard, the rain would have exposed it,” he said, praising the quality of the work delivered.

He also highlighted the economic impact of the project, noting that its construction and ongoing operations had created employment opportunities and stimulated the local economy in Ikorodu.

The governor appealed to local landlords against raising rents in response to the new development.

“Please, do not take undue advantage of this. Show consideration and be responsible,” he urged.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated the broader impact of a functional judiciary, noting that: “A transparent and credible justice system is vital for economic growth, as it assures both citizens and investors that their rights and interests are protected.”

He affirmed the state government’s continued collaboration with the judiciary, even as it maintained its independence, to ensure Lagos residents enjoyed the dividends of democracy through a fair and accessible legal system.

In his remark, Justice Alogba expressed appreciation for the state government’s ongoing support and welfare initiatives for judicial officers.

He assured the governor that the gesture would boost morale and enhance judicial performance, and hinted at more welfare interventions soon.

The newly inaugurated deputy sheriff’s warehouse, located in the Majidun area of Ikorodu, is specifically designed to securely store confiscated goods pending the resolution of court appeals. (NAN)