Insurgency: North-east Governors Call for Reappraisal of Strategies

•Insist addressing security challenges in zone requires multidimensional approach, not just kinetic strategy

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Governors of the six North-east states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba have called for a reappraisal of strategies in the ongoing war against insurgency in the region.

Rising from the 11th Meeting of the North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) held in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Thursday, the governors, in a communique, stated with dismay the rising activities of the insurgents in the zone and called for the armed forces, other security agencies, and community leaders to reappraise their strategies in the counter insurgency onslaught in the region.

It commended the federal government for its effort at improving the security of the country and resolve to collaborate and support in all matters to address emerging security issues in the country.

The forum, however, stated that addressing the security challenge in the North-eastrequired a multidimensional approach, not only the kinetic strategy.

It stated that the counterinsurgency strategy should also include addressing the root causes of the problem through approaches such as youth employment through vocational and technical education, improved road networks, improving education, and reducing poverty.

The forum promised its commitment to addressing the issues of security by tackling the current situation while addressing some of the root causes.

It also stated that the poor road network in the North-east was contributing to the insecurity in the area.

The governors called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the issue of abandoned project, which was critical to addressing poverty, insecurity and general underdevelopment of the zone.

The forum recommitted itself to the opening up of the sub-region to investment opportunities, agriculture for food security, combating climate change, skills acquisition, and the industrialisation of the zone to provide employment to the youth, who are vulnerable to recruitment into the army of the insurgents.

The communique emphasised the role of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) in the development of the zone and called on the commission to be more engaging with the various state governments on development needs.

It counselled state governments in the North-east to prioritise transportation infrastructure, education, and health.

The forum equally called on NEDC to rededicate itself to its core mandate of rebuilding the zone after the devastation of insurgency. It said the commission should be more proactive in the delivery of existing projects in the zone by keeping track with project delivery timelines.

The forum stated the significance of the Nigerian Law school, Yola Campus, within the region and resolved to support its expansion by providing additional hostel accommodation, water supply, and other facilities to improve the admission capacity of the campus and make it more conducive for training.

The forum resolved to work closely with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) by providing office space in each state, supporting the enrolment of Almajiri and out-of-school children into formal school, provision of vocational and technical education, as well as developing a unified approach to addressing the menace in the zone.

The next date for the meeting was fixed for July 27 – 29, 2025 in Jalingo, TarabaState.

In attendance at the meeting were governors of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, while the governor of Bauchi State was represented by his deputy