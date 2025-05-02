Canon Central and North Africa Unveils Women Who Empower Season 2

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has announced the launch of the second season of its ‘Women Who Empower’ initiative, in partnership with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organisation based in Lagos, focused on empowering and developing professional women in Nigeria and beyond.

Now in its second year, the initiative aims to support women in the imaging and print sectors by providing targeted training, mentorship, and hands-on opportunities that encourage career advancement and inclusion. The programme is aligned with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” reflecting a shared commitment to creating equitable access for women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The launch ceremony was held at Hive by Zen, a newly opened studio by Canon ambassador, Emmanuel Oyeleke, and was attended by 20 ladies who will be part of the programme in Season 2, alongside representatives from both organisations.

The participants will undergo intensive learning sessions across three key modules: photography and print, content creation, and digital storytelling. The curriculum also includes practical sessions such as photo and video walks to deepen real-world experience and professional readiness

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa, Somesh Adukia, emphasised the company’s focus on impact through partnerships.

“Empowering women with relevant tools, mentorship and training not only strengthens the creative sector but drives broader economic growth. This partnership with WISCAR represents our continued investment in people and purpose,” he said.

Also commenting, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola, noted that the initiative supports the organisation’s longstanding mission to mentor and support professional women.

“Collaborations like this are crucial in opening up new frontiers for women across industries. By equipping them with skills and visibility, we’re contributing to a more inclusive and productive society,” she said.

Canon’s ‘Women Who Empower’ programme is part of its broader ‘Future of People’ initiative, which focuses on inclusion, diversity, and sustainability across Africa. The second season builds on the momentum of the inaugural edition, expanding its reach and reinforcing the importance of representation and access within the creative economy. Through partnerships such as this, Canon and WISCAR are working to bridge opportunity gaps and promote long-term growth in Nigeria’s creative industries.