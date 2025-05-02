Adediran: Nigerian Youth Have Hope Under Tinubu Govt

Folalumi Alaran writes that Ex-Lagos state Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 poll, JideAbdulazees Adediran, has said Nigerian youth have a brighter future under the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party during the 2023 election in Lagos State, Jide Abdulazees Adediran, has declared that younger Nigerians have hope with the leadership being provided by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja while on a courtesy visit to the Director General of the The Progressive Institute (TPI) Lanre Adebayo, Adediranaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment Tinubu’s commitment to passing the nation’s leadership baton to the next generation.

“I’m in APC to support President Tinubu achieve this”, the astute politician who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress said.

Accompanied by his business partner, Malam Ahmed Buhari, AduOyinlade and Media Adviser, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, Adediranpopularly known as Jandor, noted that his meeting with Mr. President gives him more hope about Nigeria.

His words: “Reflecting on my meeting with President Tinubu prior to my defection, where the President explicitly expressed his readiness to ensure a smooth transition of leadership to the next generation”. I’m proud to be part of this transitional moment”.

Adediran urged the APC leadership and its members to support the President’s vision stressing that Tinubu’s leadership recruitment strategy is crucial for the successful generational transition.

He said: “There is nothing all of us that are coming behind him have to do now than to see how we can support him, to ensure a very smooth transition of him passing the baton to the next generation.”

Expressing delight in returning to the governing party, Adediransaid APC remains the only stable party in the country.

According to him,”Our decision to come back to the family is really not far-fetched, because if you look at all the political parties in Nigeria today, the only one with a semblance of stability, is the APC.”

He commended the initiative of the Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) for establishing the Progressive Institute describing it as a “citadel for leadership recruitment,”

Adediran noted that the establishment of the Institute is speaking to the passing on of the baton and leadership recruitment.

He argued that the major problem we have in Nigeria today is not the structure of the economy but that of leadership.

“If we see somebody getting it right, it’s the President today. You just don’t want to be a President. You want to see how we can have structure that will speak to recruiting leadership.”

Earlier, Director-General of the institute, Dr. Adebayo hinted of plans by the Institute to evolve a political ideology for the ruling party and to assist the party in leadership recruitment.

He said the Institute will also undertake research on public policies, political party management and governance.

Adebayo, who described his visitor as a brilliant brand, hailed his decision to join the ruling party, noting that APC means well for Nigeria.