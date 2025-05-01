Tinubu Tasks Christians, Muslims on Peaceful Co-existence, National Consensus

From Tony Icheku in Owerri

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday urged the leadership of Nigeria’s two major religions – Christianity and Islam – to leverage their very unique positions to point their respective congregations towards peaceful co-existence, as well as upholding moral values.

President Tinubu speaking during the first Triannual Conference of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, NIREC in Owerri, the Imo State Capital noted that the theme of the meeting – ‘Building Mutual Trust and National Unity’ – could not be more apt, timely, relevant or compelling than at the present time and situation in Nigeria.

Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, noted that NIREC being a forum which brings together leaders of the two major religions in the country, has a pivotal role towards building national consensus and peaceful coexistence. He commended the leadership and members of NIREC for consistently positioning itself as a beacon of hope and moral compass and a bridge between faith in Nigeria’s diversity.

In his remarks, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma thanked NIREC for choosing the State to host the Conference and commended the Council for keeping faith in their mission to strengthen religious understanding and promoting unity in the Country.

He urged the religious leaders to “remain resolute in leading the way to a united Nigeria, where peace, love, and mutual trust are the bedrock of national pride.”

Uzodimma also commended the Co-Chairmen of NIREC, the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar and the Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman Arch-Bishop Daniel Okoh for their leadership commitment to this important course of having a untied, strong and prosperous Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation that the Council’s efforts since its establishment have continued to yield positive results in curtailing the incidence of religious conflicts and disagreements, and advised that religion must not be twisted into a weapon of division in our society.

Governor Uzodimma who regretted that “we often waste energy in arguments that do not add value to our national growth and development,” challenged all to embrace love for one another to see possibilities in every individual rather than remain entrapped in stereotypes and suspicions.

He urged religious leaders to use their influence to encourage love, respect, tolerance and understanding among the people of diverse faiths, as well as preach against crime, killings, terrorism and insurgency.

The Secretary of NIREC, Rev. Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua said the Inter-religious Council has a firm belief that the narrative of religious and ethnic based conflicts can be changed hence the theme of the first meeting.

He regretted that religious and ethnic varieties that ought to add beauty to our corporate existence has been weaponised to make us see one another as rivals, and called on our leaders to uphold the truth and fear of God for the children with a curriculum that does not destroy the authentic teaching of religion and history in the schools.

The Co-Chairmen of the Council, Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar, His Eminence Daniel Oko, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in their respective remarks called for genuine commitment of all towards peace building and national development.

They charged all to be weary of profiling people based on ethnicity and religion, but challenged everyone to come together and work towards loving one another and always praying for good leadership.

Goodwill messages were given by the Abia State Governor, represented by his Commissioner for Local Government, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev (Dr) Lucius Ugorji, the Imo State Chapter of CAN, Rev Divine Eches Divine, the Chief Imam of Muslims in Imo State, Alhaji Suleiman Njoku, and the Co-Chairmen of the Youth wing of NIREC.

The former Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu and Alhaji Alatare Sulyman Musa presented papers at the event.

Apart from ranking religious leaders, the event attracted several dignitaries including the Etsu Nupe, the deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, and key monarchs from Imo State.