NOT MY FRIEND

Has one conservative leader caused another conservative leader to lose an election? It certainly seems so with the Canadian elections where the conservatives were recently expected to win but the anti-Trump sentiment changed that.

The farcical suggestion of making Canada the 51st US state is probably just a distraction from more serious issues but has upset so many people as it seriously devalues Canada as a proud independent country.

The world needs to be wary of loud voices.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

