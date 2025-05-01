  • Thursday, 1st May, 2025

Minister Felicitates Nigerian Workers, Women, Girls

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated Nigerian women and girls as the nation commemorates the 2025 International Workers Day.

The Minister, in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, in Abuja on Thursday, extended her appreciation to the dedicated workers, especially the staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, and others who drive the nation’s progress.

“I celebrate your hard work, commitment, and contributions to various sectors. Your tireless efforts have built a stronger, more resilient Nigeria. From healthcare and education to entrepreneurship and public service, your work has improved lives and shaped our nation’s future.

“To our ministry’s workers, I commend your passion and dedication to promoting women’s empowerment and protecting their rights. Your work has made a lasting impact on Nigerian women and girls.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our President and Commander in Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting workers’ welfare, promoting safe working conditions, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect. Together, we can build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“On this special day, I wish Nigerian workers good health, happiness, and continued success. May your labour be fruitful, and may your efforts be recognized and rewarded.”

