Insecurity: Tinubu Begins Two-day Official Visit To Katsina Friday 

* To hold court with stakeholders over security situation in state

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu will on Friday depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, for Katsina State on a two-day official visit.

During the visit, the president, according to a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will meet with key stakeholders to assess the security situation in the state. 

He is billed to inaugurate the Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre and a 24KM dual carriageway completed by Governor Dikko Radda. 

President Tinubu will also honour an invitation to attend the wedding of the governor’s daughter before returning to Abuja. 

