HPV: Group Decries Low Rate of Vaccination in Nasarawa 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A group, Community Link for Health and Family Health Advocacy (CLHFPA) has decried low rate of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in Nasarawa State.

Chairperson of the CLHFPA, Mrs Mary Ashenanye, said this while speaking at the One Day media training on HPV Vaccination organised in partnership with Pathfinder International for journalists last week in Lafia.

According to Ashenanye, “research has shown that HPV is responsible for cervical cancer, the second-highest form of cancer that affects women”.

She said that the HPV vaccination campaign had suffered a significant setback last year due to the myths and misconceptions about the vaccine.

She added that the study has shown that the HPV vaccine has proven to be effective and posed no threat to the reproductive health of women and girls.

Presenting, HPV Vaccination and update in Nasarawa State, Ishaya Amegwa, State Health Educator, expressed displeasure over the low rate of vaccination.

He said during the year under review, only 2,158 persons were vaccinated across the state with Lafia the state capital emerging as the least vaccinated LGA with 33 persons.

In a paper presentation entitled “Roles of Journalists and Issue-based Reporting On HPV”, a veteran journalist, Shimataver Aondoakaa, tasked media professionals to promote ideas that would change the society’s negative attitude toward HPV vaccination in the state.