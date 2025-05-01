FG: AbdulRazaq Pacesetter for UBEC’s Project Executions

• As Kwara opens bids for 2024 FGN/SUBEB school projects

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday received encomiums from the Federal Government for his administration’s serial compliance with the rules guiding the execution of contracts under the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC).

A statement by the Press Secretary, Kwara SUBEB, Atere Ameenat Abiola, quoted the North-central Zonal Director for UBEC, Mr. Edward Abalaka, as giving the commendation in Ilorin, the state capital, at the bid opening for the first and second quarters of the 2024 FGN/UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

The statement said no fewer than 258 contractors bidded for various contracts which the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) opened after advertising for tenders in both the local and national newspapers.

The projects cover construction and remodelling of classrooms and VIP toilets, fabrication of teachers and pupils’ furniture, drilling and installation of motorized solar boreholes, and procurement of essential equipment, among other projects.

The statement quoted Abalaka as saying that Kwara State under Governor AbdulRazaq has been a pace setter in the area of compliance with the necessary procedures as far as the execution of UBEC intervention projects is concerned.

He urged the contractors to execute the projects in line with the specifications, warning that poor execution and abandonment of the projects would not be tolerated.

The Chairman of the Board, Prof. Sheu Raheem Adaramaja, according to the statement, said the projects were crucial to enhancing the learning environment, promoting quality education, and ultimately benefiting the students, teachers and communities.

“We expect a competitive bidding process, and we assure you that our

evaluation will be transparent, fair and compliant with procurement regulations,” he said.

“As we move forward, I encourage stakeholders to work together to ensure that these projects are delivered efficiently, effectively and to the specifications.”

The chairman said that the governor has also newly paid into the board’s account a counterpart fund for the assessment of the third and fourth quarters of 2024, announcing that the board will soon advertise for a tender.

“The board has placed advert on local and national newspapers for tenders in eight categories, such as the construction of a block of two classrooms with an office (70 classrooms with 35 offices), construction of VIP toilet (28 locations), remodelling of classrooms (110 classrooms, fabrication of teachers & pupils furniture (4652/391 units), and drilling and installation of motorized solar borehole (11 locations),” he said.

“Other projects are the procurement of brand new Toyota Hiace 18 seater bus (2023 Model) for Quality Assurance Directorate (1 Number), ECCDE plastic chairs and tables (170 sets) and safe school initiative in the selected schools in Asa, Kaiama, Offa, Ilorin West, and Ilorin South LGAs.”

Adaramaja commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his administration’s commitment to educational development, and the support being enjoyed by the Federal Government through the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC).

Speaking on behalf of the bidders, Alhaji Maroof Ahmed described the process as open and transparent, assuring the people that they would deliver the projects according to specifications.

The event was equally attended by Kwara House of Assembly member representing Afon Constituency, Hon. Yunusa Oniboki; representative of the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Muhammed Mansur Maccido; and representative of Acting Head of Service, Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulwasiu Alaya, among other dignitaries.