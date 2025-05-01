  • Thursday, 1st May, 2025

Ekiti State, CIS to Partner on Financial Intelligence Training

Business | 2 hours ago

﻿The Ekiti State Government and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) have agreed to collaborate in capacity building on financial intelligence for top-level government officials in line with the Institute’s financial literacy programme.

Besides, plans are underway to introduce Bachelor  Degree Programme in Securities and Investment at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti as part of the plan to attract youths into the Nigerian financial market. 

In his address at the Ekiti State Government House yesterday, the 13th President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Oluropo Dada, explained that the Institute had capacity to train the State’s top civil servant on financial intelligence. Dada also noted that as part of the strategy to attract youths into the Nigerian financial market, Ekiti State University should introduce Bachelor’s Degree in Securities and Investment in the state universities to build a solid foundation of investment for the youths. 

“The leadership of the Institute identifies with the various fiscal reforms, initiatives, policies and ongoing infrastructural developments of the Government and this courtesy visit is part of our effort to explore areas of collaboration and strategic partnership that will further enhance economic growth of the state,” Dada said. 

Responding, Governor Biodun Oyebanji who expressed gratitude to the Institute’s Council Member for the interest in the development of Ekiti State, assured them of the State’s willingness to collaborate in all the areas of request.

He said, “Our government appreciates the roles of the capital market in the development of any economy. We have raised long-term fund from the market in the past for development projects and the projects are doing well today. We shall deepen our relationship with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. We are willing to collaborate in training of government workers in financial intelligence to equip them with basic tools to manage resources after retirement.”

