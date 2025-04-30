UNIDO Urges Manufacturers on Sustainability Practices to Minimise Ecological Footprints

Arthur Eriye

The National Programme Officer, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Dr Reuben Bamidele, has called manufacturers to embrace sustainable practices to minimise ecological footprints and environmental impact.

Bamidele made the call at an event with theme, “Sustainability of the Manufacturing Sector in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Way Forward,” organized by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ikeja Branch 2025, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)/Managing Directors Forum recently in Lagos.

He observed that sustainability had become a key focus for businesses across various industries, and the manufacturing sector was no exception.

Bamidele noted that manufacturing activities consumed vast amounts of energy and water, generated substantial waste, and contributed to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

He said by embracing sustainable practices, manufacturers could minimise ecological footprint and reduce the impact the sector has on the environment.

He noted that governments and regulatory bodies were attempting to speed up this process by imposing stricter environmental regulations and standards.According to him, non-compliance can result in hefty fines, legal repercussions, and damage to a company’s reputation.

“While sustainable manufacturing holds tremendous promise, it is not without challenges such as high initial costs, change management, supply chain complexities, regulatory compliance and data.

“However, to improve sustainability outcomes, manufacturers can improve product design based on sustainability goals, go green across all operations, and upskill people for green transition,” he said.The Director-General, MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that for Nigeria to deliver on inclusive growth, manufacturing performance must improve.

He stressed the need for continuous engagement with government and all stakeholders to expose the real situation of the country’s real sector.Ajayi-Kadir also urged government to prioritise the manufacturing sector.

The General Manager, Lagos State Wastewater Management, Mr Adefemi Afolabi, said sewage, which was not really paid attention to, made up a large percentage of waste.

Afolabi urged manufacturers on the importance of abiding to the state’s laws on sewage and other waste products for environmental safety and sustainability.

“We are concerned about waste generated by industries and would continue to engage MAN on sustainable measures on waste disposal and waste management.

“As issues of sanitation have a direct nexus to public health, we would work with the association to create models to monitor and manage waste disposal,” he said.

The Chairman, MAN Ikeja Branch, Mr Robert Ugbaja, noted that the event’s theme spoke directly to the realities industrialists faced in an increasingly dynamic global and local environment.

Ugbaja stressed that sustainability was no longer a buzzword, but an urgent call for manufacturers to embrace.

He expressed manufacturers readiness to embrace insights on global standards, practical interventions, and proper positioning within the sustainable manufacturing framework.