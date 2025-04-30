Tinubu, Katsina Stakeholders to Brainstorm on Security, Other Challenges

• President to inaugurate major projects

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu and Katsina State critical stakeholders are to brainstorm on security and other challenges bedevilling the state with a view to finding lasting solutions.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Dr. Bala Salisu, disclosed this Wednesday while briefing journalists at the Government House ahead of Tinubu’s official visit to the state on Friday.

President Tinubu, who is visiting Katsina for the first time after his election in 2023, is expected to inaugurate some major projects executed by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s administration.

Salisu said the state government officials and other key stakeholders in the state would brainstorm with the president on security and other issues confronting the state during the visit.

He said: “The president’s visit will mark an opportunity for a proactive approach for governance through campaign promises made during elections.

“It will further serve as an opportunity for the state government and other stakeholders to fully discuss with the president some of the major challenges, particularly security challenges, with a view to finding a lasting solution.”

During the visit, he said, President Tinubu would inaugurate the newly constructed Eastern Bypass and the state Agriculture Mechanisation Centre built by Governor Radda’s administration.

He said the inauguration of the bypass would improve transportation infrastructures of the state, and open up more commercial opportunities for traders and commuters.

He added that the agriculture mechanisation centre will serve as a viable economic hub that will contribute significantly to national growth and enhance its food security.

Salisu added: “The commission of this road will significantly reduce travel time for traders and commuters alike that will fasten economy activities in the state, while the agricultural mechanisation centre will enhance food security in the state through improving agriculture productivity.”

He, however, called on residents of the state to come out en mass to welcome President Tinubu and remain peaceful during and after the president’s visit.