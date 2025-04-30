Ojodu Building Collapse, Repeat of Avoidable Errors, Says BCPG

Bennett Oghifo

The collapse of a three-storey building (with three suspended floors proceeding to fourth storey) under construction at No 10, Oremeta Street, Ojodu, Lagos, on Saturday, 19th April, 2025, was a stab on the collective conscience of members of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild in Ojodu.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator, BCPG Ojodu Cell, Mr. Abiodun Adegoke, a Surveyor; General Secretary, BCPG Ojodu Cell, Mr. Dom Ibeh, an architect; Public Relations Officer, BCPG Ojodu Cell, Mr. Femi Ishola, a builder.

“The pain and regret within became severe as the number of casualties being unearthed in the rubble increased daily. Eventually, a total of 7 dead bodies were recovered, while 13 persons sustained injuries, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

“The fact that this particular collapse with its accompanying loss of innocent lives was preventable made the wound inflicted on our conscience difficult to heal.

“How did the notorious and daring building collapse sandwich itself between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, thereby committing an unpardonable sin? It was really pathetic.

“Sadly, the cause of this collapse was the non- implementation of the recommendations made following a similar collapse in that locality about 12 years ago.

“On Tuesday, 7th May, 2013, a four- storey building under construction at No 15, Bashiru Street, Ojodu, Lagos collapsed, killing one person. According to information, the building, which was initially a bungalow, was acquired by Four Square Gospel Church.

“The following day, Wednesday, 8th May, 2013, standing by the site of the collapsed building, the then Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Toyin Ayinde held a meeting with members of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) Ojodu Cell over the investigation of the collapsed building.

“Unravelling the cause(s) of the collapsed building would help avert a recurrence.

“The building was already being used for church services while the upper storeys were being added/constructed gradually. The building collapsed as construction work resumed on the fourth storey.

Important lessons were learnt. “Firstly, the danger of occupying a building that was under construction was identified.This defied the certification for fitness for habitation, which has been a prerequisite for occupation of the building.

“Secondly, the danger inherent in the increase of floors/height of a building over a long period of time was amplified.

“The structural integrity of an uncompleted building that has been exposed to the weather for a long period of time needed to be ascertained before additional loads could be imposed. Faveolate ferroconcrete absorbs water to the detriment of the intrinsic tensile strength possessed by the steel reinforcement bars.

“Emphasis was laid on the revalidation of the construction permit of a building that was taking a long period of time to complete.

“Among other valid recommendations that were made by BCPG Ojodu Cell was the need to conduct structural integrity tests on the three-storey building adjoining the compound of the collapsed building. The engagement of competent professionals in the process of building development was included.

“Interestingly, the building that collapsed on Bashiru Street was about 150 m away from that of Oremeta Street. Despite the proximity of the two buildings, similar factors were experienced.

“The building at No 10, Oremeta Street, was also being constructed beyond the normal duration, thereby exposing it to severe weather effects for years.

“The ground floor of the framed structure was used as a restaurant, bar, and other entertainment activities. The building collapsed when construction work resumed after a very long break.

“Coincidentally, the location of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory has been in Ojodu. Structural integrity and other relevant tests were readily available.

“Usually, when construction activities halt in any building development projects, for more than 5 years, the project is termed “Abandoned Project.”

“For a continuation of the construction/site operations, all necessary precautions should be taken.

“The essence? There could have been an overriding development control law to what was initially observed.

“A building development is supposed to secure lives and property as well as not having a severe impact on the surrounding developments.

“Apparently, the lack of implementation of the BCPG recommendations made in respect of the 2013 collapsed building at Bashiru Street led to the collapse of the building at Oremeta Street.”

Revelation

They said, “A recently constructed two-storey building is now occupying No 15, Bashiru Street, Ojodu, where a four-storey church building collapsed in 2013. Was a building plan approval obtained on a government confiscated land?

“However, Section 74 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of 2010 stipulates the forfeiture to the government, the land of any collapsed building. This punishment is sustained by section 25, sub-section 4 of the 2019 Lagos State Building Control Agency regulations that states thus:

“Any structure, which collapses due to negligence on the part of the developer of the property, shall be sealed off and forfeited to the State Government after due investigation and publication of the notice of forfeiture in the State Official Gazette.”

The Guild said, “This astonishing development at No 15, Bashiru Street, Ojodu deserves an immediate investigation. In 2010 and 2019, the seven built environment professional bodies in Lagos State hailed the enactment of laws and regulations respectively that would attenuate incidents of building collapse in the state.

“Building Collapse Prevention Guild, which serves as the coalition, the umbrella body of the seven built environment professionals, who are passionate and focused on the eradication of building collapse menace holds in high veneration the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The Assembly did commendable work on the building collapse deterrent laws for both the Lagos State Planning Permit Authority and the Lagos State Building Control Agency. The operations of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory and the Lagos State Safety Commission are guided by the bills passed in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“All these aforementioned agencies have monitoring officers. In respect of what happened at Ojodu, what punishments should be meted out to the culpables?

“Having done a yeoman’s job by providing us with the extant laws for safety in the built environment, the Assembly should not rest on its oars.

“It should endeavour to tackle the dichotomy between policy formulation and implementation. Official investigation of every collapsed building, which is a prerequisite for the forfeiture of the land according to the LASBCA regulations, is hardly observed.”

Prayers

They said, “The Lagos State House of Assembly should ensure that the collapsed building at No 10, Oremeta Street, Ojodu, is thoroughly investigated.

“As a form of oversight function, the Assembly should set up a committee to find out the current state of the collapsed building sites in Ojodu and in Lagos State in general.

“BCPG will, of course, avail the Assembly a comprehensive list of collapsed building locations in Lagos State if requested.

“Integrity is the hallmark of building collapse prevention. Safety of lives and property should not continue to be compromised.”