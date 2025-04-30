  • Wednesday, 30th April, 2025

NIA Expresses Concern over  FG’s Failure to Release Insurance Funds 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has expressed deep concern over the delay in the release of budgetary allocations to Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for renewal of 2025 insurance policies.

The Chairman of NIA, Kunle Ahmed stated this at a media chat with journalists in Lagos.

He stated  that operators were  deeply concerned that the delay in releasing the insurance funds might  result in government workers and assets remaining uninsured, leaving them vulnerable to financial losses in the case of unforseen events

He noted that some MDAs’ insurance coverage had already expired, leaving them without protection, adding that others were reportedly pleading with insurance companies to maintain coverage while they await the release of funds.

He submitted that the request for maintaining of coverage could not  be accommodated by any insurance company as doing so would be against the ‘No Premium, No Cover’ rule, which the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has been strictly enforcing since 2013.

Ahmed said the industry awaits the release of the allocations to ensure continuity of cover and adherence to the ‘No Premium,No Cover’ principle.

He maintained that continuous protection of government’s human resources and assets, which potential could  contribute to the economic development of the country, remained the priority of of the insurance industry.

