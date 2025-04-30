Furore Over Fresh Appointments at Nigeria Maritime University

A fresh crisis is rocking the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta State, over recent appointments in the specialised tertiary institution.

Apart from not meeting the requirements outlined in a public notice published in selected national dailies, including Vanguard Newspaper February 11, 2025 edition page 35, the appointments are said to be tilted in favour of a section of the country.

Also, the appointments did not meet the extant laws of the land, especially the provisions of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), which, among other things, provide that appointments in ministries, departments and agencies, especially top management positions, must reflect a spread in the six geo-political zones in the country.

The hullaballoo over the appointments in NMU is coming on the heels of the emergence of Dr. Paul Bebenimibo as registrar.

Two other principal officers were appointed to strategic administrative positions in the specialised tertiary institution.

The other appointees include Abduldayan Fatimah Jibril as the librarian and Gbe Tamaraudebaemi Justin as the bursar.

In a statement, NMU said the decision to appoint the registrar, librarian and bursar was reached during the university’s 21st Governing Council meeting, held on April 15, 2025, in Warri.

Bebenimibo, until his appointment, was the head of the Department of Broadcasting, Journalism and Media Studies at the Delta State University, Abraka.

He was a Commissioner representing the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality at the Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

A statement by the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of NMU, Mr. Abdullahi Bardi, stated that the appointments followed due process in accordance with the university’s statutory regulations.

However, some concerned stakeholders under the auspices of ‘Let The Right Be Done Advocates’ argued that the eight-member interview panel constituted by the university did a shoddy job of their assignment.

According to them, the eight-member panel did not do due diligence on the appointees, especially Bebenimibo, who, until his appointment, was a lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka. Their appointment would not significantly bolster NMU’s continued growth and development but erode public confidence in its administration.

“How can an academic staff be appointed a registrar in a Nigerian university? Most times, we do not know how to play the ethnic card. It would have been better to appoint him vice-chancellor than this aberration. Yet, an eight-man committee did this. The pro-chancellor and his council failed the nation by this conduct,” stated the group. “When you occupy a position of authority, and you are approached for help, the first question you ask is, has the person attained the minimum rank of principal assistant registrar in the university system? One day, a deputy bursar will be appointed vice-chancellor. What is wrong cannot be right.”

They maintained that the selection process led by an eight-member interview panel constituted by NMU did not carry out any rigorous selection process that would have shifted the wheat from the shaft.

According to NMU, the registrar is a principal officer and the chief administrative officer of the university, responsible to the vice-chancellor for the day-to-day administrative work of the university, except for matters for which the bursar is responsible. The registrar is the secretary to the council, senate, congregation, and convocation of the university.

NMU was established by the federal government in 2015. Among other objectives, it was established to expand the frontiers of knowledge and provide opportunities for Nigeria to be a leading player in the world’s maritime industry and economy and to produce first-rate mariners that would keep the country’s flag aloft across the oceans and waterways of the world.